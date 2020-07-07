NEWS: ‘Special Twins’ Tour of Duty Makes History

HOWELL, N.J., Jul 07, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Atlantic Multi-Specialty Surgical Group, L.L.C. (MAMSURG) is announcing that two of their providers, Vince and Vance Moss, Army Reservists, Colonels, and G.H.O.S.T. surgeons for U.S. Special Operations Command, are returning home from Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support following a unique, unprecedented 6 month tour of duty, making history by serving with the special forces as forward trauma surgeons, side by side.



Family members serving simultaneously in combat is rare, but even more uncommon is twins serving together in the same combat theater with the U.S. Special Operations. This rarity has become a reality. Twin brothers, Colonels Vince and Vance Moss (49 years old) have served on active duty together with the 909th General Hour Offset Surgical Team (G.H.O.S.T.), U.S. Special Operations Command in Afghanistan since January 2020. This act alone has not been known to be done on record. They had the unique experience of providing trauma surgery for the special forces during their missions. While serving, Vince's wife gave birth to his son, making this homecoming even more special when he meets him for the first time.



"It's been unbelievable serving with Vance in combat with so many talented warriors. I think it allowed me, once and for all, the opportunity to show my baby brother who's the better surgeon. I'm certainly looking forward to getting home and meeting my son for the first time and sharing that experience with my brother," said Vince Moss.



"It's been a great experience serving with the special forces environment with my brother at my side. I can't truly put into words how to describe the many reactions we received when people saw us. It was quite extraordinary. I'm looking forward to meeting my nephew for the first time," said Vance Moss.



The twins are originally from the Washington D.C. area. Penn State and Temple graduates, they are in private practice in New Jersey. The Moss brothers have been in the Army Reserves for over 15 years and served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. They have received many accolades for their work including being named ABC World News Tonight "Person(s) of the Year" and multiple invites to the White House.



The Moss brothers are scheduled to be returning home tentatively on June 30, 2020.



For more information, visit: https://www.mamsurg.com/.



About MAMSURG, L.L.C.:



Based in Howell, New Jersey, MAMSURG, L.L.C. is a surgical group of board-certified surgeons skilled in a variety of specialized techniques from renal transplantation, general surgery, urology and thoracic surgery. More importantly, their dedication to providing top notch, large center quality of care to the communities of New Jersey and the military is at the top of their agenda. The practice was started by Vince and Vance Moss in 2005 which the goal of focusing on underprivileged populations. For more information, visit: https://www.mamsurg.com/.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-07070s2p-Moss-Bros-2020-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Surgeons/Colonels Vince (left) and Vance (right) Moss in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan with US Special Operations.



