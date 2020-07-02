NEWS: TCIA (Tree Care Industry Association) has Canceled This Year’s 2020 TCI Expo that was Scheduled for October

BALTIMORE, Md., Jul 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 TCIA Expo was slated to take place in Baltimore, but has been canceled according to Synertree, LLC. This comes as a result of all major events being canceled in Baltimore due to COVID-19. The Expo is the world's largest tree industry event, drawing over 4,000 tree care industry professionals from across the globe.



Over 250 exhibitors showcase the latest in equipment, marketing, products, and services. Attendees also enjoy live tree climbing demonstrations, skill competitions, and seminars on safety and arboriculture. Among last year's exhibitors was TCIA member Don Dowd, owner and founder of Tree Leads Today. "We are disappointed about this annual opportunity to see our nationwide tree company partners. Fortunately, we've kept our partners busier than ever with 2020 being our most explosive year in lead generation."



Tree Leads Today sets themselves apart from other marketing companies by supplying their partners with leads that are 100% exclusive so leads aren't shared with other companies in their partners' reserved zip codes. They work with the largest tree companies such as Davey and Bartlett Tree Experts as well as small, startup companies.



Anthony Romeo, founder of Synertree, looked forward to attending the Expo to network with growth-oriented companies like his.



Synertree offers consulting and training to tree company owners nationwide. As a lifelong tree care professional and former tree company owner, Anthony has developed an unmatched skill set of expertise that fills a much-needed void in the industry.



Synertree equips tree company owners with systems, processes, and employee training that are essential for continual growth in this competitive industry. As Anthony describes, "We transform owners that are mistakenly pouring energy into every aspect of their business - the physical labor, follow-up services, training employees - into expert delegators with self-sufficient staff and systems. By getting to know how each of our tree companies operates, we implement systems and processes that maximize efficiency."



The Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA) is made up of approximately 2,300 tree care firms and affiliates across the globe, supplying them with publications, conferences and resources on increasing profits and staying educated on evolving regulatory standards.



TCIA announced they plan to hold a virtual event in early 2021. Nonetheless, there's nothing like connecting in person. As Dowd states, "The TCIA Expo is always a great event, whether you are in tree service marketing, equipment manufacturing, equipment financing, tree care education, or tree company ownership." Dowd and others look forward to the next live TCIA Expo.



