NEWS: AARP Maryland Seeks 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service Nominees

BALTIMORE, Md., Jul 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- AARP Maryland is continuing to accept nominations for its 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honor a Marylander over the age of 50, who is sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members. The deadline for submissions is July 15, 2020.



"AARP Maryland is excited to shine a light on our fellow residents aged 50-plus, who are using what they've learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them," said AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell.



Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Maryland based on how the volunteer's work has improved the community, supported AARP's vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.



AARP Maryland Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

* Nominee must be 50 years or older.

* The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. AmeriCorps VISTA and Senior Corps programs volunteers (Senior Companions, Foster Grandparents, RSVP and Senior Demonstration Programs) are eligible.

* The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP's vision and purpose.

* The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

* Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

* This is not a posthumous award.



Please visit http://aarp.org/andrusaward for further information and a nomination form. The application deadline is July 15, 2020.



The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 50 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country



ABOUT AARP



AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin.



To learn more, visit http://www.aarp.org/ or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.



