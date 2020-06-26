NEWS: Doggy Dashing on June 27 – Walking Together to Save Lives

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jun 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Sacramento SPCA is hosting their annual Doggy Dash this Saturday, June 27, 2020 - and this year is sure to offer more than just another walk in the park.



Now celebrating its 27th anniversary, the Doggy Dash has grown into Northern California's largest 2K/5K dog walk and pet festival - with a goal this year to raise $185,000 in registrations and donations to support the lifesaving programs that help animals and the people who love them in the Sacramento region. Donations from last year's Doggy Dash helped the Sacramento SPCA provide direct care to more than 35,000 animals in 2019.



With restrictions placed on large groups events due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Sacramento SPCA shifted its largest community event and fundraiser of the year from a gathering at Sacramento's iconic William Land Park to a virtual experience.



"Just because we can't walk side by side, doesn't mean we can't still walk together to save lives," said Dawn Foster, Sacramento SPCA Marketing and Communications Director.



An estimated 5,000 animal lovers usually gather at William Land Park for this special event each year, with and without their canine companions - to raise funds for animals at the Sacramento SPCA and enjoy pet-friendly vendors, demonstrations, contests, food trucks, beer garden, local entertainment and more!



"During these challenging times, when other shelters have closed their doors and cancelled events, the Sacramento SPCA has found ways to adapt and continue saying 'yes' to the community's animals and the people who love them," said Foster. "Saving lives isn't cancelled - and neither is the Doggy Dash."



Pet enthusiasts living far and wide are encouraged to join the Sacramento SPCA on June 27, 2020 from their neighborhoods, parks and trails for the 2k/5k walk and also connect online to share photos and enjoy the event's live broadcast and pet festival.



For the first time in the Doggy Dash's 27-year history, participation will not be limited by one's zip code. "By participating in our own communities, people and dogs who would not normally be able to participate at William Land Park, can now do so," added Foster.



The virtual event will be kicked off LIVE on the shelter's Facebook page at 9 a.m.; participants will hear from the Sacramento SPCA's CEO, Kenn Altine, meet adoptable animals, say hello to some very special community partners, learn more about how the Sacramento SPCA has continued to save lives during the shelter-in-place and witness a very special kick-off to the 2K/5K walk.



Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SacSPCA/



Doggy Dashers are encouraged to share photos and video of them and their dogs walking and participating in the event's activities throughout the day using the hashtag #dashreleashed.



As the only full-service 100% non-profit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses and foundations to support their work. They are local, independent, and do not receive funding from state or local government agencies.



Supporting this year's Virtual Doggy Dash by walking, sharing or donating will help Sacramento SPCA continue to give more than shelter to the animals who need it most.



To register for the event or donate to help animals in need, visit http://www.sspca.org/dash.



About the Sacramento SPCA:



Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 128 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.



