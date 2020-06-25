NEWS: Bridge Point Clean Affiliate Receives High Praise for Providing Delaware Health Facilities with Our Professional Disinfection Services to Combat Covid-19

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Jun 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Point Clean, a professional disinfection services and products company, today announced they have received strong praise for their successful disinfection service on Delaware Psychiatric Center of Delaware Health and Social Services.



"The Hospital was very impressed with the services rendered and continued to use the services until we were COVID-19 free," said Y. Brook Tillman, the Director of Delaware Psychiatric Center. "Our partnership was amazing, open and supportive. Your employees were professional, punctual and thorough. Also, the reviews we received from our staff were of high praise and we so appreciate you keeping our work environment clean and fresh as our patients recovered. You will come first in our mind for cleaning services in the future and we appreciate how kind you were to our staff and clients on the Civilian and Prison facilities at the Department of Health and Social Services."



Bride Point Clean strictly follows the guidelines provided by the states, CDC, and FDA. Our team is fully trained and prepared to provide exceptional disinfection services during this unprecedented time. With years of experience, we will go beyond the scope of work that regular janitorial services typically offer to help ensure a safe working environment.



Bridge Point Clean and its partners, National Restoration and GClean, provides customers with professional disinfection services and supplies. Recognized by US military, EMS providers, Police, and Fire Departments across the country, our fogging professionals leverage eco-friendly and non-flammable formulas certified by the EPA and CDC to kill coronavirus and other germs with exceptional efficacy. Additionally, our hand and surface sanitizers are the only alcohol-based (FDA-recommended 75% isopropyl) and non-flammable disinfectants on the market.



