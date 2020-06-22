NEWS: Singing Dog Vanilla Introduces Organic Vanilla Cocoa Frosting Mix in Compostable Packaging

EUGENE, Ore., Jun 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Singing Dog Vanilla is introducing an Organic Vanilla Cocoa Frosting Mix with compostable packaging after movement of their Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix surged by 209% this year. Sales growth is most likely encouraged by an increase in home baking while people shelter in place.



Test marketing of their Organic Vanilla Cocoa Frosting Mix in select stores demonstrated that this product continues to answer consumer's call for clean labels and ingredient names they recognize. By including each organic ingredient in individual compostable packets, home bakers can see, touch, and smell each ingredient. The rich organic cocoa aroma fills the room as they blend in the included vanilla extract.



"Customers are accustomed to opening a can of frosting and scooping out cocoa-flavored fat," said Marty Parisien, Co-founder of Singing Dog Vanilla. "Now they can open a bag of our frosting mix and see real vanilla and real cocoa."



"We've also been working on more sustainable packaging options. Our frostings come in compostable packaging made from plant fiber," said Marty Parisien. "Only the tin tie and the vanilla extract sachet are not compostable. We are working on a compostable solution for those components as well."



Although Singing Dog Vanilla began as a purveyor of pure vanilla extracts, they have more recently expanded their vanilla brand to include other vanilla products. These include a line of organic vanilla lip balms, organic vanilla salt, organic coconut palm sugar, and organic vanilla frosting mixes. Their products are available at Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, and independent grocery stores and food co-ops.



For more information about Singing Dog Vanilla frostings, visit: https://www.singingdogvanilla.com/product/organic-vanilla-chocolate-frosting-mix/



About Singing Dog Vanilla:



Founded on April Fool's Day in 2004, Singing Dog Vanilla has offices in Eugene, Oregon and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. They partner with over 400 vanilla-growing families in Indonesia to bring organic vanilla products to food manufacturers, bakeries, scoop shops, restaurants, and breweries. Singing Dog Vanilla also has a full line of retail products sold in natural grocery stores across the USA and internationally. Profits are shared with their vanilla farmers and employees. Employees also enjoy a paid day off on their birthday.



The Singing Dog Vanilla motto is "Silly Name ... Serious Vanilla."



