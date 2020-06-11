NEWS: Running Of The Bulls Only Sorta Canceled Due To Pandemic – 14th rendition of San Fermin in Nueva Orleans changes format, again

NEW ORLEANS, La., Jun 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Nola Bulls, LLC has found a way to carry on the fun of San Fermin in Nueva Orleans with an online gathering of amigos.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the uncertainty of legal gatherings of more than 10 people, the organizers and brain trust of San Fermin in Nueva Orleans have opted for an online fiesta. On Saturday July 11, 2020 all are invited to join the team as they present a way to revel with the friends they normally see each year, but cannot due to the virus.



Annually since 2007 people have come from around the globe to enjoy the company of friends and the gorings of our Virtual Bulls, aka RollerBulls(tm). The team had to be creative in order to bring the fun and festive feeling of SFNO to their loyal fans. Notify your friends and schedule a socially distant/approved way to join in.



Back in 2007 some friends dreamt up the idea of recreating the famous Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain by replacing the four-legged bovines with two-legged RollerBulls played by the Big Easy Rollergirls roller derby team. What has occurred since is nothing short of amazing. Each year hundreds of roller derby skaters (aka RollerBulls) from around the globe chase down and whoop willing runners through the streets of New Orleans. It's all part of a great three-day fiesta.



The three-day event that usually spans many blocks and venues in the city of New Orleans will be shortened to a few hours, but expanded to venues around the world. Entry to this virtual wonderland is available via www.nolabulls.com.



Look for performances from our beloved local groups and bands as well as some introductions to fans that come annually to enjoy our beloved city and this wacky fiesta.



Nola Bulls, LLC was founded in 2007 and is a provider and promoter of entertainment and cultural events in the New Orleans Area: Improving New Orleans one festival at a time. SFNO helps raise money for two local charities, visit https://www.bethsfriendsforever.org/ and http://bigeasyanimalrescue.org/ for info on these.



For more information on the event, and a link to registration, visit http://www.nolabulls.com/



