NEWS: Rapid Deployment Solutions and nipendo Sign Reseller Agreement

BOSTON, Mass., Jun 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- nipendo and Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) today announced a new partnership agreement for the resale of nipendo's RPA (Robotic Process Automation) platform for P2P (Purchase-to-Pay) process automation - the world's first RPA platform for P2P and AP processes automation designed and built over AI architecture and infrastructure, which facilitates modularity, flexibility and transparency, supporting endless variations of P2P process logic through configuration only, and zero coding.



"Making the decision to work with our platform is simple, as our customers, tier 1 global enterprises, have been working with it over the past decade and have seen an incredible transformation of efficiencies and a significant reduction in procurement, supply chain and AP costs," says Eyal Rosenberg, co-Founder and CEO of nipendo. "We're excited about working with RDS - a vibrant and energetic company that we believe will elevate nipendo to new heights in North America," he added.



"We are excited to offer nipendo's cloud-based platform to help businesses streamline procure-to-pay processes, and to interact with suppliers electronically, touch-free and error-free," said Greg Kowalik, President, Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS). "Our reseller agreement with nipendo will make it easier than ever for RDS's North American customers to adopt and benefit from this leading trading platform," he added.



The platform supports enterprises in three primary ways:

1) Extends existing P2P processes: Enables suppliers to seamlessly participate in enterprise processes, reduces over 50% of procurement and AP costs by replacing manual invoice reconciliation and manual order fulfillment work with self-provisioned process governance and machine automated governance and validations.

2) Scales supplier adoption rate: Hundreds or thousands of suppliers can be onboarded within weeks or months - all sizes and types, regardless of their connection mode (portal/email/mobile/integration). Plug-ins to over 50 ERP packages require no custom work per connection (Connect-Once-Communicate-with-All). Record supplier adoption rate of over 90% of enterprise supplier base.

3) Automates: Smart-Bots replace manual workflows, process fulfillment follow-up, automate decision making and autonomous invoice reconciliation, resulting in over 50% cost reduction, process cycle time reduction, elimination of all errors, disputes, and fraud opportunities and achieves over 95%-touch-free and error-free procure-to-pay processes fulfillment.



The nipendo platform became available June 1, 2020. For more information, visit https://nipendo.com/lp/p2p-automation.



About nipendo



Founded in 2010, nipendo is dual headquartered in Netanya, Israel and in Boston, Massachusetts. The company's RPA platform for P2P process automation streamlines and simplifies interactions between enterprises (buyers) and their suppliers across all spend categories of goods and services, and all supplier types and sizes. The company boasts such customers as Intel, KLA Tencor, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Unilever, Kodak alaris, Israel Aerospace Industries, HP, Elbit Systems, Check Point and more. For more information, visit https://www.nipendo.com/



About Rapid Deployment Solutions



Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) is a leader in providing strategy, planning, and implementation of Content & Records Management solutions and process automation with a focus on P2P processes and ERP systems integration. RDS has applied its industry knowledge and expertise to help Fortune 100 customers become more competitive, efficient, and profitable through the application of innovative technologies, greater efficiencies, and cloud solutions. For more information, visit https://www.rds-consulting.com/



