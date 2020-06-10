NEWS: ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 Sales Increase During May 2020

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jun 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- While businesses and industries continue to return to work as restrictions are lifted, video borescope sales increased for ViewTech Borescopes. ViewTech highlights the addition of a selection of their newest VJ-3 clients now utilizing a ViewTech borescope during their inspection process.



Many ViewTech borescope purchases are finalized after experiencing a no-cost, on-site demo of a full-featured VJ-3 articulating video borescope. A Plant Quality Manager for an American packaged food company became acquainted with the VJ-3 during an on-site demo in 2019. With the seams of their extruder barrel needing a close inspection during cleaning processes, their previous exposure to ViewTech's line of mechanical articulating video borescopes proved the VJ-3 6.0mm x 5.0 meter would be the perfect inspection tool.



Another of ViewTech's newest clients, one of the Bay Area's largest manufacturers, connected with ViewTech Borescopes while searching for a solution to inspect cabling that lined an inaccessible area of their newest generation tool. With the borescope needing to be equipped with an articulating tip and photo capturing capabilities, ViewTech's demo program allowed them to see first-hand the quality of video borescope offered before committing to purchase.



With on-site staff conducting the inspection, engineers working remotely were able to view the inspection photos and videos at their home office and provide recommendations. The staff was thoroughly impressed with the VJ-3 video borescope's articulation, image resolution, along with ViewTech's superior customer service, they finalized the purchase of a VJ-3 3.9mm x 1.5 meter and VJ-3 Dual Camera 6.0mm x 1.5 meter.



The VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope is one of the newest and most in-demand units at ViewTech Borescopes. With the ability to utilize a forward-facing and 90-degree camera angle, the following are a selection of companies that are now utilizing the new VJ-3 Dual Cam:

* A Virginia-based power and energy company that serves more than 5 million retail energy customers throughout the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions

* A Houston, Texas aftermarket turbomachinery business

* A Fortune 100 and nation-leading energy provider

* A 50-year, industry-leading design, construction and maintenance service provider

* A US naval shipyard known for building, remodeling and repairing the Navy's ships



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0610s2p-vt-borescope-options-300dpi.jpg



For more information, press only:

Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing

231-943-1171

dwhite@viewtech.com



News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

Related link: https://www.ViewTech.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.