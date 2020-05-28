NEWS: The 2020 Black Hole Recession – COVID-19 Effect on Metro Denver Home Values

DENVER, Colo., May 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Realty and their real estate technology division Sell-Star released today an in-depth report on how the economic freefall triggered by fear of death from COVID-19 instantly formed the 2020 Black Hole Recession and now affects Metro Denver home values and the safety of 250,000 or so families and individuals wishing to sell or buy a home over the next two-and-a-half years.



This report includes the interactive web-based tool Sell-Star Prophet, which forecasts by neighborhood home values and days-on-market for years 2020, 2021 and 2022 and defines qualities of homes buyers pay the most to attain-exactly what to advertise to attract buyers.



In normal economic downturns deteriorating business activities lead to increasing unemployment over a period of six months to perhaps eighteen months. The COVID-19 induced 2020 recession skipped the entire declining economic conditions portion of the cycle, instead the economy was like a massive sun burning bright, then in a moment collapsing in on itself creating a black hole-the very trough of the economic cycle.



"It's fear of infection from human interaction triggering this economic black hole and real estate sales have a lot of human interaction. Sell-Star Prophet helps reduce unnecessary interaction by showing homeowners how to vastly improve their internet marketing," said Creed Smith, Broker/Owner, Clear Realty.



Unlike most economic reports using national or regional data on Gross Domestic Product and unemployment rates, Sell-Star Prophet displays actionable forecasts for homeowners by specific Metro Denver neighborhoods including:

* Home values for 2020, 2021 and 2022

* Days-On-Market timeframes for 2020, 2021 and 2022

* Rank-ordered list of qualities most desired by buyers for superior internet marketing

* Rank-ordered list of value harming deficiencies owners should correct to maximize home value



"COVID-19 put the brakes, likely permanently, on high personal contact methods when selling a home. Nobody wants the risk of armies of people marching through their home every week, and buyers prefer the safety and convenience of window-shopping homes on the internet. Sell-Star Prophet defines the exact rank-ordered qualities homeowners need to advertise to attract the best buyers, keep home values up and keep days-on-market down," said Creed Smith, owner of Clear Realty and inventor of Sell-Star Prophet.



About Clear Realty and Sell-Star Prophet:



Clear Realty specializes in creating cutting edge technologies cutting the cost of selling a home while improving the marketing and safety of home sales. Sell-Star Prophet, is the latest technology of many Clear Realty uses to improve marketing in the real estate industry.



