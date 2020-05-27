NEWS: Whole Beauty Salon on A Mission to Beautify Health Care and Frontline Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

NEWTON, Mass., May 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Beauty Salon and Spa of Newton, Massachusetts is donating free haircut or express facial to health care workers, policemen and firefighters for a duration of month of June 2020. Per Governor Baker's reopening order, a haircut service will be available as early as May 25, 2020 and spa service will be available as early as June 8, 2020.



Olga Kwasniewski, the owner of Whole Beauty Salon and Spa was brainstorming on how she and her company can contribute and support a community during this unprecedented time of combating the virus.



"Donating our services to frontline workers seems an ultimate decision, especially when a basic haircut or a facial is becoming so essential for those who are working around the clock right now in order to keep us safe. They are fighting for lives of thousands of people! I genuinely believe that willingness of our society to become as one force will help us stand strong together against this virus," says Olga Kwasniewski.



"I am incredibly grateful to my team, who instantly agreed to support this mission. Especially Vanessa Lyn Lavin, a lead master stylist of Whole Beauty Salon, is overly excited to contribute to this cause her talent and skills."



Whole Beauty Salon is operating under all State's regulations and compliance of safety. With these guidelines, the salon will accept up to three frontline workers per day with their choice of complimentary service. At a time of appointment, a frontline worker has to present a valid ID.



Appointments can be made online via http://www.vagaro.com/wholebeautysalon by selecting "First responder service," via phone at 617-955-1551 or visiting our website https://wholebeautysalon.com/



About Whole Beauty Salon:



Whole Beauty Salon and Spa was established in 2009, right in the heart of Newton Centre and located at 74 Langley Road. The highly skilled team of hairstylists, estheticians, nail technicians, and massage therapists are experts offering high-quality services. All services and treatments have a goal to get a complete customized look suiting clients' needs and personality. Using the latest advanced technology and natural organic products helps them stand out and take pride in their services.



If someone would like to be a part of this campaign, they can become a sponsor by clicking on Book Online and select "Sponsor a HERO."



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0527s2p-whole-beauty-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption (from left to right): Olga Kwasniewski, the owner of Whole Beauty Salon and Spa, Lauren Thompson, a nurse, Vanessa Lyn Lavin, a master stylist at Whole Beauty Salon.



