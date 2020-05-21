NEWS: New Dental Product Online Store Launched by Holmes Dental

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., May 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Holmes Dental, a family-owned and operated business, is serving Dentists since 1975 with an innovative line of dental solutions including QYK-SET line of Acrylics, deMark dental tools, Sore Spotters for dentures, and Temp and Perm Grippers to handle crowns.



The new site at https://holmesdental.com showcases the industry-leading dental products that Holmes Dental is known for as well as introducing its new line of Air Purification and PPE products.



Holmes Dental has partnered with Spencer Taylor of Threshold Solutions, the New Jersey Freelance Web Designer and WordPress Consultant, to launch its new ecommerce website. For more information, visit https://spencer-taylor.com.



Holmes Dental is proud to offer Air Purification solutions that remove 99.9% of the four most common airborne pathogens!



Holmes Dental now offers the Cleanse(R) Retrofit Troffer lighting system. It utilizes a combination of air filtration with Ultraviolet Light (UV A+C) to sanitize the air, inactivate pathogens, and decrease contamination while providing a comfortable, healthy light to illuminate the workspace.



The Cleanse(R) Retrofit Troffer Achieves a 99.9% removal rate among four common airborne pathogens responsible for most hospital-acquired infections.



Reducing the spread of infection is now as simple as a flip of a light switch!



To find out more, please visit: https://holmesdental.com/lighting-and-air-purification-products/



Here are some of Holmes most popular dental products we sell on the website:



QYK-SET Family of Acrylics



QYK-SET is a rapidly-setting acrylic that takes just two minutes to set with little shrinkage, and they fit.



https://holmesdental.com/product-category/qyk-set-family-acrylics/



Sore Spotters



Now You Can Locate Sore Spots Quickly and Easily! Sore-Spotter sticks to wet tissue and stays just where you place it. No more guesswork or indiscriminate grinding of the denture.



https://holmesdental.com/product-category/sore-spotters-dental-products/



deMark Dental Solutions



Quickly locate pressure or binding areas on fixed or removable appliances. deMark I works with removable appliances, Clasp Partials, and Precision Attachments. deMark II works with fixed appliances: Crowns, Bridges, and Implants.



https://holmesdental.com/product-category/demark-dental-products/



Temp & Perm Grippers



With the Holmes Temp and Perm Grippers, you can handle temporary and permanent crowns with ease! Using The Perm-Gripper, you can gently but securely grip and hold the casting without fear of damage (to crown or patient). The Perm-Gripper is also useful in the handling of posts and implants. A must for any crown and bridge practice.



https://holmesdental.com/product-category/temp-perm-grippers/



Mirror Wipe Anti-Fog System



The all-new Holmes Mirror Wipe System cleans the mirror face and applies the anti-fog solutions in a straightforward motion. The Mirror-Wipe System Includes dispenser, 1 quart of the anti-fog solution, one non-spill pouring spout, and supply of #2 cotton rolls.



https://holmesdental.com/product-category/mirror-wipe-anti-fog-system/



Holmes Dental Online Store Shipping



US Customers Only: FREE shipping on orders over $100.00



International shipping will be verified and quoted upon receipt of the order.



Our Company Information:

Holmes Dental Company

Solving Dental Problems Since 1975

2735 Terwood Road, Unit H, Willow Grove PA 19090

info@holmesdental.com

(800) 322-5577 - Office

https://holmesdental.com



MEDIA IMAGES:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0521s2p-Holmes-Qyk-Set-300dpi.jpg

[2] LOGO 72dpi: https://holmesdental.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Copy-of-Copy-of-Copy-of-Copy-of-Logo-For-Holmes.png



News Source: Holmes Dental Company

Related link: https://holmesdental.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.