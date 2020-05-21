NEWS: Garden City Plumbing & Heating Celebrates 35 Years Serving Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont., May 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Garden City Plumbing & Heating is proud to announce that May 31, 2020 marks its 35th year in business serving Missoula and western Montana. Since the company's founding in 1985, Garden City continues to be local and family owned.



"Since I started Garden City back in 1985, my goal has always been to promote a family atmosphere," says Bill Schaff (Founder and President). "As a company, we have grown both in size and in our overall capabilities, but we have made sure to never lose sight of what's important. Honest, integrity, and the quality of the work we provide."



Although Garden City Plumbing & Heating, Inc started off as primarily a plumbing company, the products and services they now offer have grown substantially.



Some of the products and services they provide include:

* Residential Plumbing Service & Repair

* Residential Plumbing Installations

* Residential HVAC Service & Repair

* Furnace and Air Conditioning Maintenance

* Sewer and Drain Services

* Commercial Plumbing

* Commercial HVAC

* Custom CAD Design

* And much more!



If you have any questions about Garden City Plumbing and Heating, or would like to talk with a member of our team, contact Garden City Plumbing & Heating at 406-728-5550, or visit https://gardencityplumbing.com/contact-garden-city-plumbing/.



About Garden City Plumbing & Heating:



Garden City Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the residents and businesses of Missoula, Montana since 1985. As a family-owned and operated business, their focus is ensuring the reliability, comfort, and safety of their customer's plumbing and HVAC systems. Over the years, they have built an outstanding reputation for customer service and excellence in their work.



