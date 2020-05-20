NEWS: ‘Ultimate Tag’: A Spinal CSF Leak Survivor Chases His Limits

SPOKANE, Wash., May 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spinal CSF Leak Foundation is pleased to announce that former patient and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania stuntman Zac Gordon will be featured in the recurring role of "Horse," a Professional Tagger on the new FOX show "Ultimate Tag," premiering May 20 at 9 p.m./8 central.



To celebrate his appearance, Spinal CSF Leak Foundation is featuring an interview with Zac Gordon about his seven-year battle with a painful spinal CSF leak that left him bedridden; his recovery process after the surgery that cured him; and what it was like filming the show.



READ THE INTERVIEW HERE: https://spinalcsfleak.org/ultimate-tag-spinal-csf-leak-survivor-chases-limits/



A spinal CSF leak occurs when there is a tear or hole in the dura mater-the tough membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord, which are bathed in cerebrospinal fluid-allowing cerebrospinal fluid to leak out. When this defect in the dura mater occurs along the spine, it is called a spinal CSF leak. The intracranial hypotension that can result from this - a condition in which the fluid pressure inside the skull is lower than normal - often causes debilitating pain, neurological difficulties, and renders patients bedridden, as their ability to be upright is severely limited.



Intracranial hypotension due to spinal CSF leak is an important and under-diagnosed cause of new onset headache that is treatable and curable in many cases - with the correct diagnosis.



In talking with the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation, Zac characterized his time on "Ultimate Tag" as a "dream job," and the most fun he's ever had, saying that pushing himself that hard physically was "the kind of thing I never thought I would have an opportunity to do again" after enduring seven years of pain due to his spinal CSF leak.



He did worry about reinjuring himself again, but says that "when it was all said and done, I came out with bumps, bruises, and even a broken hand-but not a single spinal CSF leak symptom."



Now he is back in the gym he runs, a parkour and "ninja warrior" training facility called Urban Playground in Harrisburg PA, and is grateful for the information and help he received from the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation during the years he was suffering. "Simply put, if it wasn't for the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation, I might be still looking for what was wrong with me, and ultimately still leaking."



Finally, his message to fellow spinal CSF leak sufferers who may be watching him on "Ultimate Tag" is a positive one: "Know your body, educate yourself, put in the work, and never stop believing. YOU GOT THIS!"



About the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation



Spinal CSF Leak Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to reduce the suffering of persons affected by intracranial hypotension or spinal cerebrospinal fluid leak. We strive to raise awareness, to educate medical professionals and laypersons, and to stimulate and fund research such that persons affected by intracranial hypotension or spinal CSF leak will experience shorter diagnostic delays, receive more timely and appropriate diagnostic testing and treatments, and have better long-term outcomes.



To learn more, please visit https://spinalcsfleak.org/.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0520s2p-ultimate-tag-horse-300dpi.jpg



News Source: Spinal CSF Leak Foundation

Related link: https://spinalcsfleak.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.