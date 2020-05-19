NEWS: New Touchless Hot Desk and Meeting Room Management Version Helps Better Workplace Safety for the Post-Pandemic Return to Work

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., May 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the changing work dynamic brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, ResourceXpress Inc. has announced a major upgrade to its flagship ResourceXpress Workspace and Conference Room booking solution to enable touchless booking, social distancing and support for safety restrictions in office hot desk or hoteling workspaces and conference rooms.



The pandemic has created pressure to implement socially-distanced office workspace and meeting room environments, reducing the density and capacity of existing real-estate and requiring organizations to better utilize the space they have. In many cases, employees will no longer have permanent desks, they will book hot desk usage for when they are in the office location.



Gartner Group suggests nearly three in four CFOs plan to shift at least 5% of previously on-site employees to remote positions. Similarly, a recent Osterman Research publication reported over 50% of organizations will increase their work-from-home policies.



Touchless Devices and Mobile First for Safety



To address the new office environment, Version 5 of ResourceXpress introduces hands free use of its Aura LED meeting room screens and QUBI3 desk screens to the workspace. This leverages built-in RFID technology to touchlessly read security badges to book, check-in and extend the use of a workspace.



Additionally, a QR code can be embedded into a meeting room screen display so the employee can use their mobile phone to scan the QR code and book the space directly from their phone. The kiosk capability of ResourceXpress allows a user to use their mobile device or a regularly sanitized touch-screen kiosk to view a floorplan map showing room and hot desk availability and out-of-service status.



Social Distancing and Safety Restrictions



ResourceXpress V5 introduces an automatic cleandown extension to a booking to allow cleaning staff to decontaminate a workspace before the next person uses it.



The new "ringfencing" feature restricts contiguous workspace usage, so if an employee books a space, the related workspaces are automatically put into an "out-of-service" color-coded status so they cannot be booked.



And by capturing data about when employees book hot desks and attend meetings, ResourceXpress can assist in contact tracing procedures.



ResourceXpress' Broadcast feature allows room screens to display policy reminders to employees on the use of workspaces.



ResourceXpress integrates with most enterprise calendaring and workplace management systems including Office365, Google, Accruent (EMS) and FM:Systems (Resource Scheduler). It can be installed in a SaaS cloud environment or in the customer's data center.



V5 of ResourceXpress will be available in June 2020.



Clive Horton, CEO of ReSoft International in New York City, the master reseller for ResourceXpress in North America, comments "The pandemic is bringing about enormous change to work practices and technologies like ResourceXpress will help in providing a safe, secure environment for employees".



Andy Fisher, Business Development Manager for ResourceXpress Inc. adds "We have listened closely to our customers and are committed to introducing a range of additional features which reflect new ways of working to ensure the workplace is a safer place."



More information is at http://www.re-soft.com/datasheets/ResourceXpress%20and%20COVID19v1.pdf



Contacts:

North America: Clive Horton 203 972 8462 clive.horton@re-soft.com



Europe/ROW: Andy Fisher +44 (0) 1934 836 960 andy.fisher@qedas.com



ABOUT RESOURCEXPRESS



ResourceXpress is provided by ResourceXpress Inc. based in Northvale, New Jersey with parent company QED Advanced Systems based in the United Kingdom. Established for over 30 years, QED is a manufacturer/integrator of room and desk booking hardware solutions. They are a software developer with an open connectivity policy which links our application and devices to a wide range of booking systems. They have a truly global presence, with ResourceXpress now being used in over 40 different countries.



Learn more: http://www.resourcexpress.com



ABOUT RESOFT INTERNATIONAL LLC



ReSoft International LLC is a recognized authority to hundreds of clients in Financial Services, Healthcare, Legal, Government, Industrial and Services. Formed in 1994 and headquartered in New York City, ReSoft specializes in addressing the challenges surrounding workspace management, space utilization and system availability.



Learn more: http://www.re-soft.com



*VIDEO (YouTube):

https://youtu.be/2BPL86__7yE



