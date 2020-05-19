NEWS: Fractured Prune Donuts of New Jersey Expands to Sea Isle – Grand Opening May 22

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J., May 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fractured Prune Donuts of New Jersey announced today the grand opening of its 4th location at 5004 Landis Ave in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for May 22, 2020 at 7 a.m. The Jenkins family who currently have three other Fractured Prune Donut locations, two in Ocean City and one in North Wildwood are excited to bring their Hot, Hand Dipped Donuts to Sea Isle!



The Fractured Prune serves Hot Hand Dipped donuts, made to order. The fresh donuts are dipped in a variety of over 17 glazes and toppings. Customers can create their own or choose from a selection of our specialty donuts. Daily and weekly specials are available throughout the summer with donut varieties you can't get anywhere else!



This isn't just a donut shop though; the Fractured Prune also has a variety of breakfast sandwiches made with bagels baked fresh daily. The signature breakfast sandwich is the famous Prunewich, which is egg, cheese and your choice of meat on any of our delicious donuts, glazed or plain.



The Fractured Prune also has premium coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, with almost as many flavors as they have glazes!



To top it off we also have some desserts including the Hole-In-One, which features your choice of ice Cream on top of any donut, topped off with glaze and whip cream. This is also the home of the "Glazer," which is a one of a kind treat that has your choice of ice cream heat sealed in between two Fractured Prune donuts and drizzled with glaze and powdered sugar.



We are family run business with all our children being part of running the day to day operations. We are grateful that our fans allow us to be part of their vacation experience at the Jersey shore year after year and cannot wait to meet more of our fans in Sea Isle this summer.



For more information visit us online at http://fracturedprunenj.com/ and checkout our Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/fpseaisle/ ) for giveaways and announcements leading up to our grand opening.



