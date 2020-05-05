NEWS: Kinekt Design Releases Rachel Ring

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for a much needed distraction, Kinekt Design announces the release of Rachel Ring. The Rachel Ring is a kinetic / mechanical ring otherwise referred to as a "spinner ring." Like fidget toys and other moveable jewelry, the Rachel Ring will help to alleviate excess energy and nervous habits without any of the negative side effects.



Rachel Ring is an evolution of the Gear Ring - familiar in design, similar in interaction, yet entirely new. The Rachel Ring defies trend - unapologetic and unafraid to stand out among other fashion jewelry. Simultaneously current and timeless, you'll never get tired of spinning. And while the Gear Ring is popular, Rachel Ring may just appeal to a whole new audience of spinners.



About Kinekt Design



Kinekt Design is a boutique design and invention company based in New Jersey. Founded in 2010 by Glen and Rachel Liberman (brother and sister), Kinekt Design truly captures the essence of the "small is big" mentality that few others have been able to obtain. You can try to guess what's coming next, but there's only one way of knowing for sure. Stay Kinekted!



Learn more at: https://kinektdesign.com/



If you would like more information about this release or the company, feel free to contact us at hello@kinektdesign.com.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Mi563QEQxNw



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0505s2p-kinekt-ring-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Kinekt Design Rachel Ring.



Related link: https://kinektdesign.com/

