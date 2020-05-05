NEWS: Jocelyn Keegan Selected for New HITAC Task Force Focused on Intersection of Clinical and Administrative Data (ICAD)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Point-of-Care Partners announced the appointment of Jocelyn Keegan to the Intersection of Clinical and Administrative Data (ICAD) Task Force. ICAD was formed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology-administered Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC).



The ICAD was created to advance the merging of clinical and administrative data. The task force will focus its initial efforts on advancing industry use of electronic prior authorization (ePA), supporting work underway and leveraging existing information from HITAC and the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics' (NCVHS) prior authorization hearings.



Keegan, a senior health information technology consultant with Point-of-Care Partners (POCP), is a Task Group lead of Pharmacy ePA at the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), former Task Group lead of Specialty Pharmacy Benefit Identification at NCPDP and leads POCP's team in support of ONC FAST (FHIR at Scale Taskforce). Her work cuts across key regulatory and standards organizations; Health Level Seven International (HL7(R)), X12, NCPDP, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and ONC. She currently serves as Program Manager for HL7 Da Vinci, a Payer/Provider led initiative to leverage HL7 FHIR(R) to exchange critical data required for Value Based Care contracts.



"It is critical to bring together industry investment in both clinical and administrative transactions. ICAD will serve a vital role in addressing gaps that exist due to the diverse standards and systems in play across pharmacy and medical prior authorization. As one of the only people in health IT with hands-on involvement in the rollout of new prior authorization tools across all major standards, Jocelyn is uniquely qualified to help ICAD bring together disparate clinical and administrative data sets," said Tony Schueth, CEO and Managing Partner of Point-of-Care Partners.



Keegan adds, "We are at an inflection point with the industry's move to value-based care and the evolution of available standards to create transparency and synthesize payer/provider data exchange to remove, reduce and streamline complex, often burdensome workflows like those that exist today for prior authorizations. I look forward to helping to drive forward industry and contribute to ICAD's mission in a meaningful way."



ICAD's goal is to produce information and considerations related to the merging of clinical and administrative data, its transport structures, and rules and protections for ePA. The task force's initial recommendations are expected to be issued this fall. Weekly meeting materials and transcripts are available on HealthIT.gov - https://www.healthit.gov/hitac/meetings/2781.



About Point-of-Care Partners



Point-of-Care Partners is a health IT management consulting firm with in-depth expertise in ePrescribing, eMedication management, health information exchange, population health management and multi-stakeholder initiatives. To learn more about how Point-of-Care Partners can help your company improve prior authorization workflows, contact info@pocp.com.



Learn more at: https://www.pocp.com/



