NEWS: AutoAccident.com Delivers Food to Clients During COVID-19 Crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Office of Edward A. Smith, dba AutoAccident.com, is providing food assistance to present and former clients of the firm by delivering groceries to their homes, free of charge.



Beginning May 1, clients can contact the firm and order up to $100 worth of groceries from their choice of either Whole Foods or Raley's.



Each order will be inputted to the nearest grocery store available and delivered directly to the client's doorstep.



Edward Smith, who has considered the plight of many during the Sacramento quarantine, especially those who are presently out of work, recovering from an injury or at elevated risk and who cannot shop without worry.



"We want our clients to know that we are all in this together," says Smith. Disasters lead us to a deeper knowledge that at some level we all are kin.



The firm will provide this service to clients upon request until dedicated funds are depleted.



"We wish we could offer this service to everyone, of course, but our resources are limited," says Smith.



But we'll provide for as many as we can.



As of May 1, there are 1,077 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in Sacramento County, making this area among those most deeply affected by the pandemic.



An inability to afford or be able to personally shop for groceries has become a challenge for many.



The staff of AutoAccident.com continues to handle personal injury cases remotely via video consultation, and in-office by appointment.



Some clients have revealed that the added difficulty of dealing with formerly simple tasks such as grocery shopping makes their lives almost unbearable.



"During this stressful time, the last thing we would want is for them and their families to worry about hunger."



For further information, visit the AutoAccident.com website.



