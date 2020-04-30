NEWS: Bob Karney pledges $25,000 to biker families affected by COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Apr 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Karney, a motorcycle accident attorney, donated $25,000 directly to biker families in need, The Karney Law Firm announced today. The requests poured in and over 80 families received immediate aid.



Bob Karney, a strong supporter of the motorcycle community, witnessed firsthand how people's lives were being upended by COVID-19. With overloaded governments offering limited support, he refused to stand by and watch people struggle.



"It's up to us, our biker community, to support each other until this difficult time passes," stated Karney. He created an initiative called "Bulldog Backs Bikers" and offered financial assistance to motorcyclists in his community.



Requests were submitted by filling out a simple form on the website and donations were limited to $200 for individuals and $500 for families with children on a first come, first served basis. "I've always told you I have your back and I meant it," stated Karney.



About Karney Law Firm:



The Karney Law Firm, an established personal injury law firm that focuses on motorcycle accidents, has been representing injured bikers since 1975. With a clear understanding of the obstacles motorcyclists face both on the road and in the courtroom, our attorneys fight for accident victims to receive all that they are entitled to under the law. Protecting bikers throughout the Carolinas with offices in Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. From accident through recovery, we've got your back.



More information: https://www.karneylaw.com/



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0430s2p-bob-karney-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Bob Karney, motorcycle accident attorney, helps biker families affected by COVID-19.



News Source: Karney Law Firm

Related link: http://www.KarneyLaw.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.