NEWS: Sunstate Laboratories Introduces Revolutionary Cleaning Products That Help Eliminate Plastic Waste and Save Consumers Money

DENVER, Colo., Apr 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of celebrating Earth Day's 50th anniversary this month, SunState Labs is setting the standard for environmentally-responsible businesses, by employing sustainable production practices and conserving resources along the entire supply-chain. The company's product, DAZZ, is a non-toxic concentrated cleaning tablet, made with natural ingredients and designed to curb the need for single-use plastics.



Historically, household cleaners have primarily been available in ready-to-use (RTU) containers, perpetuating the "use-and-discard" cycle. Consumers buy their cleaning products pre-mixed in spray bottles, then have to toss each spray bottle as they become empty.



DAZZ, however, is breaking this cycle -- their concentrated, easy-to-use tablets are made to be used in any spray bottle, so customers can reuse existing bottles in their homes, over and over again. For the consumer, this not only saves them money, but also allows them to make environmentally-conscious purchasing decisions.



In a world where sustainability is becoming a major concern for the mainstream consumer market, DAZZ is filling that hole in the household cleaning industry, allowing individuals to incorporate greener habits into their cleaning routine.



Each year, over one billion plastic spray bottles are thrown out in the United States. These spray bottles contribute to the growing build-up of plastic waste in our oceans, which, according to Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cleaning up plastic pollution in the oceans, currently amounts to over 5 trillion pieces of plastic. The issue of plastic waste has only increased in relevance, since China stopped purchasing the United States' plastic waste in 2018.



David Shahan, CEO and Chief Innovation Officer for SunState Labs, had this exact issue in mind when he developed DAZZ Cleaning Tablets.



In addition to environmental and economic benefits, DAZZ also boasts high performance when tested against industry leaders. In tests conducted at the TURI lab at the University of Massachusetts, DAZZ Window & Glass Cleaner beat Windex, DAZZ All-Purpose beat Formula 409, and DAZZ Bathroom beat Clorox. Despite costing about 75% less than these leading RTU brands, DAZZ outperforms them when it comes to tackling tough messes.



DAZZ cleaning tablets, when added to a bottle of lukewarm water, dissolve into a powerful cleaning solution, free of fillers and toxic chemicals. The tablet form saves storage space in the household, as well as lessens the cost and environmental impact of transportation. Consumers can order either a Starter Kit, which includes spray bottles and tablet packets, or a Refill Package of just tablets -- either way, no water is being shipped.



Shahan wants to stress the importance of local suppliers in the fight for more sustainable business practices. "I'd like to see local programs foster the ingenuity of local suppliers," says Shahan. "Hiring locally, sourcing locally, and protecting the environment go hand-in-hand with a profitable, sustainable enterprise."



SunState's mission is to create innovative products that are safe, tough on dirt, and encourage environmental sustainability.



Learn more at: https://dazzcleaner.com/



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

David Shahan

CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of SunState Labs

720-524-8477

David@sunstatelabs.com



News Source: Sunstate Laboratories

Related link: https://dazzcleaner.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.