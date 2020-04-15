NEWS: Capacity Partners with Kai’s Organics to Deliver Essential Sanitization Items to New York

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Apr 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In times of great uncertainty and stretched resources, it takes inspired minds and teamwork to make things happen. Kai's Organics, a leading manufacturer of USDA organic products, and Capacity LLC, trusted experts in order fulfillment, today announced they have come together to help bring essentials across the country, to the places hit hardest by coronavirus.



As the rising tide of the coronavirus pandemic turns into a flood of requests for essential medical and healthcare products, no area of the United States has been hit harder than New York City. Hand sanitizer is in especially high demand, which is why American entrepreneurs like the owners of Kai's Organics, based in Santa Rosa, California, decided to pivot their business to this essential item.



The challenge: how to get thousands of packs of this critical product from the other side of the country when supply chains are already stretched to breaking point?



This is where the collaboration with Capacity began, as Tod Stebbins, Director of Operations at Kai's Organics, reached out for assistance.



Of the initial request, Capacity's Chief Commercial Officer Noah Sange says: "As soon as Kai's approached us, we knew Capacity could help make a difference here. Our proximity to NYC and our ability to rapidly set up a new partner with high-volume, sustained bursts of direct-to-consumer orders, made us the perfect distribution platform for what Kai's wanted to offer. Their pivot to provide essential hand sanitizer was astonishingly fast, and we will move just as quickly to get those items across the country to exactly where they're needed."



With a bicoastal operation serving North America and multiple separate buildings across one expansive fulfillment campus in North Brunswick, New Jersey, Capacity is perfectly positioned to get goods across the country at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Kai's Organics was able to bring its 10 years of experience in organic manufacturing and laboratory quality control to ramp up production of hand sanitizer.



"We went from the idea to producing 300 bottles an hour in less than a week," says Operations Director, Tod Stebbins. "In the 14 days since we started shipping, we've shipped hand sanitizer to 43 stats across the country to a total of 405 different cities along with England, Japan, Canada and Australia."



Connecting the dots of West coast production and East coast delivery is something Capacity does every day. As a result, these essential items will soon be in the hands of those who need them most. The company is now actively searching for more opportunities to use its considerable capabilities to help.



About Capacity LLC:



Since 1999, Capacity LLC has delighted its clients' customers by delivering exceptional order experiences, via custom-engineered fulfillment solutions, value-added services, and tier-one technology. Strategic locations on each coast deliver reduced transit times, cost-effective shipping, and flexible transportation solutions. All facilities are close to the major ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Newark/New York.



Capacity also has well-developed infrastructure serving the European market, with fulfillment operations in Lyon, France and a facility near London's Gatwick Airport, in partnership with Yusen Logistics subsidiary ILG. The company provides domestic and international distribution to companies of all sizes, from startups to globally renowned brands.



About Kai's Organics:



Kai's Organics, manufacturer of USDA organic products, has pivoted its manufacturing capabilities to help out with the country wide hand sanitizer shortages with the goal of getting as much hand sanitizer out to as many people as possible. It has supplied first responders, law enforcement, the City of Novato and numerous businesses large and small and is donating hand sanitizer to food banks, community organizations, at risk children and other worthy causes. To learn more, visit https://kaisorganics.com.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0415s2p-capacity-llc-sanitizer-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: An employee at Capacity LLC receives bottles of Kai's Organics hand sanitizer for shipment to New York City.



