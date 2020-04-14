NEWS: BluEdge Produces 3D Printed Face Shields for Healthcare Workers

BELLEVILLE, N.J., Apr 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- BluEdge is proud to announce that our production facilities have been reconfigured and dedicated to the production of PPE Face Shields.



Over the past several weeks, BluEdge has transferred all of its Ultimaker 3D printers to its Belleville, New Jersey branch. Several BluEdge clients have also donated their printers to the cause, resulting in a 14-printer 3D farm that has been running 24/7. In addition to the farm, BluEdge has been utilizing a Dimension 1200 3D Printer, a Stratasys F170 3D Printer, a Multi-Cam Router, and a Zund Cutter. Together, the shop is capable of producing 10,000 face shields per week.



Frank Plum, Vice President of Sales at BlueEdge, stated, "I have been so impressed by the number of our clients who have helped us to get this initiative off the ground. They were so quick to donate their machines in the name of helping our frontline medical professionals."



He added, "This is an unprecedented moment in our history, but the silver lining has been seeing how the community has come together to help those who are putting their health and safety on the line."



Up to 50% of our 3D output is being donated to healthcare and other essential workers.



At the time of this press release, BluEdge has donated to the following institutions:

* Children's Hospital Landover, MD

* Montefiore Medical Center, NY

* Mount Sinai Hospital, NY

* NYU Langone Belle Harbor, NY

* Overlook Medical Center of Summit, NJ

* Reconstructive Surgery Group, NJ

* Rochester Medical Center, NY

* St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, NJ

* Township of West Milford, NJ

* Washington Adventist Hospital, MD



Learn more about our face shields production at: https://www.bluedge.com/face-shields



About BluEdge:



BluEdge is a national provider of comprehensive Managed Print Services, Creative Graphics, Reprographics, and 3D Services, and has been supporting clients since its establishment in 1898. BluEdge has been family-owned and operated for over 120 years and is proud to be a certified Woman Business Enterprise. They can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, and Instagram.



For more information, visit: https://www.bluedge.com/



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0414s2p-bluedge-shield-300dpi.jpg



