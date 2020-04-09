NEWS: Entrepreneurs Can Provide Millions of Masks to Hospitals to battle COVID-19

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Apr 09, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Eagle International LLC (GEI), a veteran owned global product developer and producer, announced today that they can provide tens of millions of FDA sanctioned KN95 and N95 Respirator Masks as well as Medical Face Shields from their global network to our brave healthcare workers who are literally begging for these items. These items will be delivered promptly, within 7 to 8 days after the customer places an order.



The demand for these items is mind boggling. The Business Insider recently reported that US Medical Workers would need 3.5 Billion face masks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March, we only had about 1% of that number.



Additionally, medical workers have been posting on social media about the horrific conditions they are facing, and how some are quitting their jobs because of the lack of personal protection equipment (PPE). "America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected," says one anonymous nurse whose video recently went viral.



In an article posted in healthline.com, they report that Connecticut has at least 200 nurses who have been sidelined from their duties and put in isolation due to lack of testing. In Washington State, dozens of staffers at a nursing home tested positive for the coronavirus. In Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 160 employees of Berkshire Medical Center have been quarantined due to exposure to the virus.



"The problem is that there is just too much red tape for these large organizations like hospitals and government agencies to move quickly," says GEI's CEO Kyle O'Connor. "What we need is the public's help to spread the word and let the hospitals and medical workers on the front line know we have this life-saving equipment ready for procurement now."



In an effort to streamline these bureaucracies and coordinate the distribution of these PPEs, GEI has set up a website, https://fastmedequipment.com/.



This makes it easy for medical workers, hospitals and other organizations to place orders now, and get PPEs fast. For organizations wanting to procure larger orders or respirator masks, please contact GEI directly.



To contact GEI, or learn more about how they are fighting COVID-19 and how you can help, contact Bob Dietrich at bob@fastmedequipment.com, or call at 619-518-1907.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0409s2p-GEI-KN95-masks-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Golden Eagle International LLC (GEI) can provide FDA sanctioned KN95 and N95 Respirator Masks as well as Medical Face Shields from their global network (KN95 disposable mask shown).



News Source: Golden Eagle International LLC

Related link: https://fastmedequipment.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.