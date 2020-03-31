NEWS: Rapid Deployment Solutions Selected to Improve Federal Alcohol Tax & Trade Bureau Audits Responsiveness for a Large Distillery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Mar 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) - a leading Content & Records Management solutions company - is excited to announce that it has been selected by one of the largest North American distillers and alcohol distributors to improve their Accounts Payable process, AP audit support, Customer Service support, and to increase responsiveness to the U.S. Federal Alcohol Tax & Trade Bureau (TTB) Audits.



"We are committed to our client's success and their maximum customer satisfaction," said Greg Kowalik, President of Rapid Deployment Solutions. "RDS has extensive experience in Enterprise Information Management and SAP, particularly deploying applications and processes that support digital transformation."



The Accounts Payable solution implemented by RDS digitized vendor invoice processing, shortened response times to both vendor inquiries and audits. All historical documents that were still auditable were scanned and linked with the corresponding SAP transactions for a seamless integration. All incoming paper and email invoices are digitized first and always associated with the proper ERP vendor invoice, improving the overall process, invoice approvals, and allowing capture of early payment discounts, which provides millions of dollars in savings.



The solutions implemented to shorten audit response times and improve customer satisfaction leveraged SAP Extended ECM by OpenText. All sales-related documents are associated with their corresponding transactions in SAP; they are fully searchable and placed under records management. Federal Alcohol Tax & Trade Bureau (TTB) Audits are supported now much more efficiently. Customer support inquiries have a shorter duration, which improves overall customer satisfaction.



More information: https://www.rds-consulting.com/news/2020/3/30/rds-improves-federal-alcohol-tax-trade-bureau-audits-responsiveness



About Rapid Deployment Solutions



Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) is a leader in providing strategy, planning, and implementation of Content & Records Management solutions. RDS has applied its industry knowledge and expertise to help Fortune 100 customers become more competitive, efficient, and profitable through the application of innovative technologies, greater efficiencies, and cloud solutions. For more information, visit https://www.rds-consulting.com/.



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Jason McCloy

Circus Interactive

+1-704-255-5787

media@circusllc.com



News Source: Rapid Deployment Solutions

Related link: https://www.rds-consulting.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.