NEWS: 9th Grade Student Delivering Hugs for Families and Loved Ones During Pandemic

HOMER, N.Y., Mar 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HuggyBox has helped thousands of friends and families stay connected since its inception in 2017. The product was invented by now fourteen-year-old Elena Barrett who runs the company. HuggyBox allows you to send a perforated tear off heart symbolizing a hug along with a heartfelt message to the intended recipient. Allowing the perfect way for those effected by this pandemic to feel connected.



HuggyBox is currently donating all proceeds to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) to help support preparedness, containment efforts, response and recovery activities for those affected by COVID-19 and for the responders.



"Mental health is a large concern during this pandemic and HuggyBox allows family members and loved ones a way to connect across the miles," said Company President, Elena Barrett.



She adds, "HuggyBox can provide a positive impact by making a real difference in how people feel. I want people to feel connected, all while raising money to help combat COVID-19."



Features and benefits of HuggyBox include:

* Manufactured in Rochester, NY

* ECO friendly

* SOY based inks - Safe for all ages.



HuggyBox is available now, at $2.99. For more information on HuggyBox, visit https://www.huggybox.com/.



