NEWS: Studies Weekly opens its online curriculum to all during COVID-19 outbreak

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Mar 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Due to California school closures, and the need for many teachers and students to conduct learning remotely, Studies Weekly announced March 13 that it opened its online curriculum platform, Studies Weekly Online, free to all users.



Studies Weekly Online is now open for ALL teachers and students to use, whether or not they are current customers.



Studies Weekly Online is a full K-6 standards-based curriculum state-adopted in California for Social Studies, which normally pairs with the company's periodical-based printed materials. This online platform includes all student editions, Teacher Editions, lesson plans, English Language Arts integrations, and customizable assessments.



Teachers can start their free access to Studies Weekly Online by visiting https://www.studiesweekly.com/.



About Studies Weekly



Studies Weekly is a Utah-based educational company which creates customized, standards-based curriculum for Social Studies and Science, founded on integrated learning strategies that increase student knowledge, skills, and dispositions. Students enjoy the content-rich articles in newspaper format, with thousands of primary source documents, images and videos included online.



Media Inquiries:

Melody Anderson, CMO

801-913-2565

melody.anderson[at]studiesweekly.com



