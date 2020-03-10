NEWS: Generous Bequests Help Strengthen Komen Dallas Co. Mission

DALLAS, Texas, Mar 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Susan G. Komen Dallas County (Komen Dallas County) today said it has received bequests from the Estate of Edith Beutell and the Estate of Dr. Glenn Dodwell, which combined total more than $199,000. The gifts will further the organization's ability to assess the state of breast health in Dallas County and create plans of action to reduce breast cancer mortality disparities in the community. In addition, the gifts allow Komen Dallas County to focus on its pillars of Research, Care, Community and Action.



"We are moved by the thoughtfulness of Mrs. Beutell and Dr. Dodwell to include Komen Dallas County in their planned estate giving and are honored to be part of their lasting legacies. This remarkable generosity allows us to hold our place as the local source for funding breast cancer detection, support and education for uninsured and underinsured women and men in Dallas County," said Sofia Olivarez, executive director of Susan G. Komen Dallas County.



The bequests ($189,893 from the Dodwell Estate and $10,000 the Beutell Estate) will help fund local breast health services and further groundbreaking research for the cures. According to her family, Mrs. Beutell was inspired by a niece's battle against breast cancer.



The gifts come as Komen Dallas County prepares to award grants for its FY2021 funding cycle. Health and community service organizations have submitted hundreds of grant requests to support programs for women and men across Dallas County using data from Komen Dallas County's recently-updated Community Profile Report as a guide.



"Komen Dallas County has identified areas within our community where gaps in access to care and health disparities persist. Planned gifts like those from Ms. Beutell and Dr. Dodwell allow us to provide vital resources to organizations that are on the frontlines working to provide education and life-saving services to those Dallas County residents who are most in need," said Daniel Jones, president of the Komen Dallas County Board of Directors.



Grant awards will be announced in April. Visit https://komen-dallas.org/grants to learn about the impact of Komen Dallas County Community Partner grants.



About Susan G. Komen® Dallas County



Komen Dallas County is committed to Dallas' fight against breast cancer. Since its inception, Komen Dallas County has invested over $27.5 million in local breast health programs providing education, screening, diagnostic services, treatment, patient navigation and transportation services. Komen Dallas County has also invested nearly $8.5 million in national, cutting edge research to find the cures so that future generations will not have to face this devastating disease.



About five Dallas County families per week can expect to lose a loved one to breast cancer. Fundraising or donations to Komen Dallas County helps the organization save a mother, daughter, sister or friend from this devastating disease. Learn more at: https://komen-dallas.org/



Reach out to us at 214-750-7223 or at info@komen-dallas.org for help or to access breast health resources.



