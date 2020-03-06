NEWS: ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at NACE International’s Corrosion Conference and Expo

HOUSTON, Texas, Mar 06, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit for the first time during the Corrosion Conference & Expo 2020 hosted by National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) International in Houston, Texas from March 16 - 19. ViewTech sales consultant Joel Greene will display several VJ-3 Video Borescopes for Corrosion 2020 attendees, including the newly released VJ-3 dual camera video borescope.



This being ViewTech's first time exhibiting during the comprehensive technical corrosion-focused conference's 75th anniversary, ViewTech will have four different borescope models available for a hands-on demonstration at booth #2352.



"With clientele in nearly every industry you can imagine, we are consistently informed that the VJ-3 borescopes preform the heavy lifting for 99% of inspections, many of which entail viewing the inside of critical components without costly and time-consuming disassembly," said Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing at ViewTech Borescopes. Many clients have found that ViewTech Borescopes, based in Traverse City, Michigan, provides the best borescope for their budget, along with meeting the vast majority of their RVI and NDT inspection requirements.



"Our VJ-3 video borescopes are so intuitive; our inspection scopes get put to use with hardly any learning curve," said Greene. "The newest video borescope we offer, the VJ-3 dual camera, is a cost-effective way to monitor the damage corrosion might be causing. With both a forward-facing and 90-degree side-view camera, inspectors will be able to help mitigate any future corrosion issues without using a separate side view attachment."



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/



*IMAGE link for media: https:///www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0306s2p-vt-Corrosion2020-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

Related link: https://www.ViewTech.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.