News: HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0 Launches Updated Image Creation System with AI Realism Enhancement | CitizenWire

HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0: Smarter AI for Image Creation and Enhancement

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative tools, today announced the release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0, a major upgrade that transforms the platform into a fully AI Agent-driven image creation system. The new version unifies text-to-image generation, AI enhancement, and editing into one workflow, eliminating the need to switch between tools while guiding users through the entire creative process.



WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.5.0



1---AI Enhancer: Brand-New Interface Upgrade



* New AI Realism Model: Introducing the new AI Realism Model, it designed to reduce the artificial "AI look" and improve overall image realism in one click.



* Auto & Custom Model System Redesign: AI Enhancer has been rebuilt with separate Auto and Custom modes. Auto Mode offers faster, higher-quality enhancement with free previews, while Custom Mode supports existing models for precise control.



* Export Workflow Optimization: Auto and Custom results can now be exported together to the cloud for faster batch processing, with a redesigned interface for easier previewing and comparison.



2---AI Canvas: Smarter Toolbox for Creative Control



* New AI Extender & Old Photo Restoration: Added image expansion and old photo colorization to the Image Editing Toolbox, making it easier to extend compositions and restore old memories.



* Canvas Optimization: Improved generation stability with retry support, refined secondary layout grid, and unified local editing experience through interaction and model upgrades.



3---AI Generation: Strong Smarter Chat-to-Image Experience



* AI Realism Model: A dedicated model that reduce the AI-generated look and improve natural realism in images.



* Nano Banana Series Model Support: Introduced Nano Banana series models supporting 512, 2K, and 4K image quality, with adjustable aspect ratios and canvas size for more flexible generation.



* Conversational Editing Consistency: Users can edit images directly in chat, with memory improving consistency across generations and new prompts for easier generation and refinement.



ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA



HitPaw FotorPea is an all-in-one AI image enhancement, restoration, editing, and generation tool. It improves image quality through enhancement, restoration, and colorization, while also supporting prompt-based image generation and tools like background removal and object editing.



COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING



HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month for Windows and $25.59/Month for Mac.



To celebrate Father's Day, HitPaw is offering up to 50% off Yearly and Lifetime plans for a limited time.



For more information, visit:



Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-fotorpea.html



Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-fotorpea-mac.html



ABOUT HITPAW



HitPaw is a trusted software company delivering AI-powered tools for photo, video, and audio creation. By combining advanced AI with intuitive interfaces, it empowers creators to produce professional-quality content with ease and efficiency.



Learn more:



Website: https://www.hitpaw.com/fotorpea-photo-enhancer.html



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