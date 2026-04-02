News: Hearing Loss Is a Brain Health Issue: Six Risks and What to Do About Them | CitizenWire

Neuroscientist Dr. Kelly Tremblay Explains Why Protecting Hearing is Key to Brain Health in the New Brain Bytes Episode

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Hearing loss affects one in three adults over age 65 and is a leading cause of years lived with disability worldwide. In its latest Brain Bytes micro-cast, AgingIN, a national leader advancing innovation in eldercare, features neuroscientist Kelly Tremblay, PhD, who highlights growing evidence that reframes hearing loss as a critical, and often overlooked, brain health issue.



"A powerful connection exists between hearing and brain health. Hearing is not just about sound. It is about cognition, connection, and long-term independence," Tremblay says. "The good news is that hearing loss is not inevitable. In many cases, it's preventable, detectable, and manageable."



Over the past decade, research has advanced rapidly, reshaping how experts understand brain health. The focus is shifting from extending lifespan alone to actively protecting healthspan, and hearing is emerging as a key factor in maintaining cognitive vitality.



"Untreated hearing loss can lead to social withdrawal, early retirement, and reduced independence. Addressing it early helps individuals stay connected, active, and cognitively engaged," continues Tremblay.



SIX DAILY STEPS TO PROTECT HEARING AS WE AGE:



1. Rethink hearing loss as a brain health issue.



Hearing loss does not just affect the ears. When the brain receives less sound input, the areas responsible for processing sound become damaged. Over time, this reduced stimulation prevents the brain from conveying and interpreting sound in a clear, meaningful way,even when sounds are made louder. Some research studies report hearing loss as a possible risk factor for dementia.



2. Do not assume hearing loss is inevitable.



A common misconception is that hearing loss simply comes with age. Tremblay emphasizes that lifestyle factors such as repeated exposure to loud noise, along with certain medical treatments, play a major role. Prevention starts earlier than most people think, beginning in our youth.



3. Watch for subtle early warning signs.



Hearing loss develops gradually, making it easy to miss. Often, others notice the changes before you do - because you might misunderstand what they said, or ask them to repeat themselves. Key indicators include difficulty following conversations, assuming others are mumbling and not speaking clearly, sensitivity to loud sounds (hyperacusis), and ringing in the ears (tinnitus).



4. Practice better "hearing hygiene" every day.



Protecting hearing is an ongoing habit. Reducing exposure to loud environments, being mindful of headphone volume, and addressing medical issues early can help preserve hearing over time. Small daily choices can have a long-term impact.



5. Get your hearing tested.



Testing is more accessible than many people realize. In addition to clinical evaluations, new options are available, such as online tools, mobile apps, and community-based screenings. Early detection is critical, not only to rule out medical concerns but also to maintain brain engagement.



6. Use the tools that keep you connected.



Hearing aids and assistive technologies can significantly improve your quality of life. Even though they don't restore your hearing, because the ear and brain have been deprived of sounds for many years, they can still be very helpful. Traditional hearing aids and newer over-the-counter amplifiers can help you stay engaged in conversations, which is essential for brain health.



AgingIN continues the conversation at its annual conference, "Peak Purpose: Redefining How We Live and Age," in Denver, August 10-13, where Tremblay will discuss the latest research on brain health and hearing with Dr. Shelly Chadha of the World Health Organization. https://aginginnovation.org/events/annual-conference/



Brain Bytes, hosted by neuroscientist, audiologist, and World Health Organization advisor Dr. Kelly Tremblay, delivers quick, evidence-based insights that make brain science accessible and actionable. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience as a professor, researcher, advocate and clinician, Dr. Tremblay simplifies complex topics related to aging and brain health and shares them so people can age well.



ABOUT AGINGIN



AgingIN is a global nonprofit dedicated to being the catalyst for person-directed living and empowered cultures in the community of one's choice. Their consulting, technical assistance, and education services empower aging services providers to implement lasting change and transformation that is meaningful and measurable. Formerly known as the Center for Innovation, AgingIN was born from the merging of two of the most influential voices in eldercare transformation: Pioneer Network and THE GREEN HOUSE® Project. For more information and to listen to the full episode of Brain Bytes: Why Hearing Health Is Brain Health, visit: https://aginginnovation.org/.



Learn More: https://aginginnovation.org/

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