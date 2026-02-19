News: FirstClose and TruStage form partnership to accelerate dynamic credit union lending documentation | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- FirstClose™, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership with TruStage to embed TruStage's dynamic document engine within the FirstClose platform.



"Partnering with TruStage supports our commitment to giving lenders a modern documentation experience that reduces friction for both teams and members," said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose. "FirstClose manages the data, workflow and delivery, while TruStage brings deep expertise in applying lender-configured compliance rules to dynamically generate documents, which will add meaningful efficiencies across the lending process."



Under the partnership, FirstClose provides the structured data captured during initial intake and eligibility and manages document logistics, including borrower delivery and e-sign workflows. TruStage's dynamic document engine automatically selects the appropriate documents based on real-time analysis of each transaction and lender-defined rules and compliance requirements, generating a warranted list of required disclosures and other documents without requiring lenders to build and maintain custom document groups for each product. This helps support accuracy and consistency across home-equity and mortgage lending processes.



"This collaboration allows TruStage to extend our document capabilities into the FirstClose platform in a way that respects how lenders configure and manage compliance," said Chris Appie, president of the Compliance Solutions business at TruStage. "By applying lender-defined rules and requirements to data provided by FirstClose, we help institutions maintain control while supporting a more efficient lending experience."



The integration is expected to be delivered in 2026.



About TruStage



TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.



About FirstClose



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit https://firstclose.com.

Learn More: https://www.firstclose.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.