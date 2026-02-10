News: Vertyx to showcase intelligent loan servicing technology at MBA Servicing Solutions Conference & Expo | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Vertyx, a provider of intelligent mortgage servicing technology built for enhanced portfolio performance, today announced that company Co-Founders Ayo Opeyemi and Moyin Opeyemi will participate in a live demo session during the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Servicing Solutions Conference & Expo, which runs from Feb. 16-19.



Hosted by Julian Hebron of The Basis Point, MBA's Tech Showcase brings together innovative technology providers for rapid-fire demonstrations designed to help servicers navigate today's challenging market conditions. Vertyx will showcase its Borrower Relationship Management capability on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on The HUB Stage in Longhorn Hall DE.



Borrower Relationship Management is a new addition to Vertyx's end-to-end mortgage servicing platform that enables servicers and investors to identify and track retention and recapture opportunities earlier. Using those opportunities, servicing and retention teams can then run outreach campaigns promoting engagement across all borrower touchpoints, including within the borrower portal. Investors using Borrower Relationship Management are able to surface data insights to help provide a clear view of each mortgage's return and risk profile, enabling well-informed investment decisions to boost returns across their portfolios.



"In today's environment, servicers face increasing pressure to balance cost control with borrower experience and risk management," said Co-Founder Ayo Opeyemi. "We're thrilled to demonstrate how our modern servicing platform is designed to meet those demands by embedding intelligence directly into servicing workflows, reducing manual work, accelerating decision-making and uncovering retention and cross-sell opportunities within servicing portfolios."



As origination volume fluctuates and new applications decrease, retained servicing and the opportunity it provides has become a critical component for building a sustainable revenue stream. Pre-pandemic borrowers with low rates are locked in with their current servicers and may be interested in second-lien products such as HELOCs or home equity loans offered by a timely servicer. On the other hand, post-pandemic borrowers with mortgage rates as high as 7% are beginning to seek out better options and lower rates. Borrower Relationship Management helps lenders identify borrowers who may be considering these expanded loan options and conduct timely, efficient outreach to bolster retention and cross-sell efforts.



"Servicing is no longer just about managing loans. It is a direct lever for profitability, borrower loyalty, and long-term portfolio performance," said Co-Founder Moyin Opeyemi. "By surfacing the right opportunities and enabling targeted campaigns across borrower touchpoints, Vertyx helps servicers move from reactive servicing to proactive relationship management that drives measurable results."



Vertyx executives will be available at booth 412 to provide additional information throughout the conference. Learn more about Vertyx here: https://vertyx.io/.



About Vertyx



Vertyx delivers intelligent servicing with proven results. Designed to transform loan servicing from a cost center into a profit engine, the Vertyx platform streamlines servicing operations through intelligent workflow automation while converting portfolio data into actionable retention and cross-sell opportunities. With intelligence embedded directly into the servicing lifecycle, Vertyx reduces manual work and delays common in legacy environments, lowering cost-to-serve and operational risk. Vertyx also helps teams move faster with confidence by embedding compliance into everyday workflows-supporting stronger outcomes for homeowners, servicers, and investors across the mortgage lifecycle. Visit https://vertyx.io to learn more.



