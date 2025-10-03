News: Westland Developers & Consulting LLC Offers Construction and Consultation Support for Fire Survivors in Altadena and Pasadena | CitizenWire

ALTADENA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In response to the devastating Eaton Fire, which destroyed homes, displaced families, and left entire neighborhoods in ruins, Westland Developers & Consulting LLC has put together a team of professionals to provide a Recovery & Rebuilding Service. This initiative aims to help fire survivors in Altadena and Pasadena take their first steps toward rebuilding their communities. One home at a time.



"We know this community is hurting. Many of our neighbors lost everything in the fire," said Jimmy Valentine, CEO of Westland Developers & Consultants LLC. "Our mission is simple: to walk beside families as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their homes and their lives.



James Groomes, Vice President stated, "This isn't just about construction - it's about restoring hope and understanding their needs."



HOW WESTLAND DEVELOPERS & CONSULTING LLC IS SUPPORTING FIRE SURVIVORS



Free Initial Consultations



* Providing complimentary, no-obligation consultations.



Rebuilding with Fire-Resilient Materials



* Reconstructing homes using fire-hardened materials and implementing defensible landscaping strategies.



* Incorporating energy-efficient and safety upgrades, including solar, sprinkler systems, and the proper roofing to promote long-term resilience and safety.



Assisting with Permits and working with Architects



* Offering step-by-step assistance with Los Angeles County permitting processes.



* Ensuring compliance with fire and zoning regulations. Addressing all the homeowners' needs.



NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS



This fire changed lives overnight. For families now facing the overwhelming process of recovery, it is important to know: Westland is here to help.



Westland Developers & Consultants LLC stands ready to answer urgent questions about rebuilding and safety, providing hands-on help for families who don't know where to start. We pride ourselves on being committed to fairness and honesty and will help every step of the way.



ABOUT WESTLAND DEVELOPERS & CONSULTANTS LLC



Westland Developers & Consultants LLC is a Black-owned company, licensed and insured local construction and consultation firm serving Los Angeles County. With a deep commitment to community and decades of experience, the company specializes in helping rebuild your home or business.



Contact us today!



We are only a phone call away; we can make a difference by helping you rebuild your home.



Phone: (310) 327-3800



Email: info@westlandbuildersteam.com



Website: https://westlandbuildersteam.com



Social: https://www.instagram.com/westlanddevcon



Learn More: https://westlandbuildersteam.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.