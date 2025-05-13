News: Argyle debuts integration with Encompass Consumer Connect, upgrades existing integration with Encompass from ICE Mortgage Technology | CitizenWire

Integrations work together to pre-populate the URLA while reducing lender costs, accelerating closings and removing borrower friction

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a service provider automating income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced the debut of its integration with Encompass® Consumer Connect™, a digital mortgage point-of-sale solution from ICE Mortgage Technology®, part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). In addition, Argyle announced the release of significant upgrades to its existing integration with ICE Mortgage Technology's flagship Encompass® loan origination system. Both integrations are built on the Encompass Partner Connect™ platform, ICE's latest API framework for third-party mortgage technology service connections.



NEW: Consumer Connect POS integration



With Consumer Connect, borrowers can complete mortgage applications on any device, accelerating the loan verification and approval process with an engaging and simple digital mortgage experience. By enabling lenders to embed award-winning verification of income and employment (VOIE) in the application when borrowers are most engaged, Argyle's Consumer Connect integration streamlines the loan process from the very start. Key benefits include:



* Higher borrower conversion and faster processing times

Embedding verification helps remove obstacles for lenders and borrowers, leading to higher application completion rates. By capturing income and employment data earlier in the loan process, lenders reduce bottlenecks that typically delay approvals, increasing the likelihood of moving the loan into processing.



* Interoperability with Encompass LOS

Borrower income and employment data collected by Argyle in Consumer Connect automatically transfers to Encompass. This enables the origination team to access and refresh additional paystubs, W-2s and 1099s directly in Encompass whenever needed-thus streamlining the loan process from application submitted to funding.



* Faster, More Accurate AUS Submission

In addition to W-2s, pay stubs and VOIE reports, Argyle's raw income data elements automatically populate in the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) to accelerate GSE rep and warrant (R&W) determination.



IMPROVED: Encompass LOS Integration



In addition to the new Consumer Connect integration, Argyle has rolled out major enhancements to its Encompass integration, including:



* Streamlined order flow

A redesigned, single-page experience that clearly outlines the status of borrower accounts. Easily order, track and reverify-all from one convenient view.



* Transparent order tracking for reports

Argyle clearly outlines the status of your verification requests, ensuring you have the necessary data to move the loan forward.



* Simplified, automated re-verifications

If the verification is outside of your closing window, Argyle will issue a status update with instructions for re-engaging the borrower and will automatically generate and send the closing verification of employment (VOE) to the Encompass eFolder.



* Better support for loan teams

Improved email notifications make it easier for team members assigned to the loan file to follow along the status of a verification.



"Embedding Argyle into Consumer Connect and enhancing our Encompass integration brings a new level of automation and borrower ease to customers of ICE Mortgage Technology," said John Hardesty, Vice President of Mortgage at Argyle. "By placing verification at the start of the borrower journey and optimizing workflows throughout the loan process, lenders can improve efficiency, reduce processing times and deliver a better experience for both borrowers and origination teams."



For more information, visit Argyle on the ICE Marketplace.



Encompass Partner Connect enables the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE mortgage technology solutions. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.



About Argyle:



Founded in 2018, Argyle is the leading provider of real-time income and employment verifications. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all with 80% lower verification costs. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.



To stay up to date on all Argyle news, sign up for our newsletter here: https://argyle.com/blog/.



RELATED LINKS:



https://marketplace.icemortgagetechnology.com/s/marketplaceprofileversion/aDe6g000000g191CAA/1740



Learn More: https://www.argyle.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.