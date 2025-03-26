News: Stack Sports and Future Stars Series Extend Strategic Partnership into Year Two | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- As the New Year kicks off, Stack Sports and the Future Stars Series (FSS) are proud to announce the continuation of their strategic partnership for a second year. This collaboration remains focused on revolutionizing youth sports, particularly baseball, while also setting the stage to expand into additional sports in the future. With the success of year one, both organizations are more committed than ever to providing athletes, families, and coaches with unparalleled tools and experiences.



The partnership between Stack Sports and Future Stars Series continues to leverage innovative technology solutions designed to streamline and enhance the athletic experience. Through a suite of advanced platforms, including Sports Connect, TeamInn, Stack Athlete, Stack AthleteX, and GamePlan, athletes and families are empowered with seamless tools to support player development and exposure.



1. Registration: The mobile-first registration feature, powered by Sports Connect, simplifies the registration process for parents and athletes. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, this platform ensures a smooth, hassle-free experience, increasing participation while allowing teams to manage their operations efficiently.



2. Team Travel: TeamInn continues to play a pivotal role in optimizing travel logistics for teams and families. This game-changing platform makes booking travel accommodations effortless, ensuring a smooth experience throughout the season.



3. Recruiting: As part of this partnership, Future Stars Series players gain access to StackAthlete's mobile solutions, helping them better market themselves to college programs and professional scouts. With detailed test results and game data available directly through the platform, athletes are given a unique advantage in the competitive world of recruitment.



4. Event Collaboration: One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the continued collaboration on high-profile events, where players showcase their talents in front of professional scouts and college coaches. The teams are working together on several signature events and premier showcases held at MLB stadiums like Fenway Park and Globe Life Field, cross-event referrals, selections



for Main Event and Underclass Elite from Area Code Games, and FSS plus coverage, to name a few.



5. Insights: This year, GamePlan will continue to provide players with crucial insights to improve performance and gain exposure. Used by over 20 MLB clubs and already a fixture in Area Code Baseball events, GamePlan aggregates data to enhance team strategy and give athletes the tools they need to track and improve their performance.



With the second year of this partnership, Stack Sports and Future Stars Series are building upon a shared vision to empower players, elevate performance, and simplify the path to collegiate and professional opportunities. The strategic collaboration not only enhances the player experience but also streamlines operations for teams, families, and scouts alike.



Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports, said, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Future Stars Series as we enter year two of this transformative journey. Together, we're shaping the future of sports development by blending our technological expertise with FSS's player-first approach. This partnership is all about innovation, and we're thrilled to continue working alongside an organization as passionate and forward-thinking as Future Stars Series."



Jeremy Booth, CEO and President of Future Stars Series, shared, "Looking ahead, we're more energized than ever by the possibilities that this partnership brings. Finding synergies is always the goal, and Stack's technological solutions have already had a tremendous impact on our ability to support and empower athletes. We're confident that as we continue to work together, we will not only enhance role forecasting and player development, but also continue to redefine the landscape of youth sports in athlete and player return."



About Stack Sports:



Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry, with a presence in 35 countries and nearly 50 million users. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, race directors, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. To learn more about how Stack Sports transforms the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



About Future Stars Series:



The Future Stars Series is the Global Initiative of PROGRAM 15 and New Balance Baseball, a premier baseball organization dedicated to identifying and developing the next generation of top talent. It boasts a faculty and staff that includes multiple Major League All-Stars and World Series veterans responsible for executing the New Balance Baseball Future Stars Series, whose mission is to elevate the game of baseball by providing amateur players across all economic levels an opportunity to reach their full potential through the training, development, and guidance of former MLB players, scouts, and coaches. With a footprint in over 15 countries, participating players have earned signing bonuses well over 300M. Future Stars alumni compromised 33 percent of the 2024 draft combine and over 15 percent of draft selections. To learn more, visit https://futurestarsseries.com/.

