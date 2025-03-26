News: Secured Signing Integrates with NetDocuments to Revolutionize Legal Documents Signing | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a global leader in digital signatures and Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions, proudly announces its seamless integration with NetDocuments, the premier cloud-based document management system (DMS) tailored for legal, financial, and professional services firms. This collaboration empowers users to efficiently handle eSignatures and online notarizations without leaving the NetDocuments platform, revolutionizing workflows while bolstering security and ensuring compliance.



Send documents for signature and notarization directly within NetDocuments - no need to switch platforms. The signer's name, email, and matter number are automatically populated, streamlining the document preparation process and saving valuable time. Track the signing progress, see who has signed, and enjoy automatic saving of signed documents back into NetDocuments. Say goodbye to duplicate data entry - everything is securely stored in your DMS for seamless access.



"We are delighted to introduce this enhanced efficiency to NetDocuments users," said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. "Our integration enables businesses of any size to optimize their document signing processes, delivering a seamless, secure, and compliant workflow for eSignatures and Remote Online Notarizations."



KEY BENEFITS OF SECURED SIGNING FOR DOCUMENTS



Superior User Experience



* Effortlessly sign documents from any device, anywhere - no software installations required.



* Navigate with ease using our intuitive, user-friendly interface.



* Stay informed with real-time status updates and notifications.



Comprehensive eSign & Online Notarization Solutions



* Get agreements and powers of attorney (POA) signed or notarized swiftly and hassle-free.



* Allow recipients to complete the process with just a few clicks - no app downloads or account sign-ups necessary.



* Ensure maximum security with tamper-proof X.509 digital signature technology.



Empowering In-House Notaries



* Seamlessly notarize documents within NetDocuments, thanks to integrated Remote Online Notarization (RON).



* Connect remotely with signers, enhancing both compliance and operational efficiency.



* Achieve significant cost savings and boost profits by 87.5% through in-house notarization.



Modernize Notarization with Remote Online Notarization (RON)



For businesses with in-house notaries, Secured Signing's RON platform offers a secure and efficient way to notarize documents remotely. This integration enhances compliance, streamlines workflows, and provides superior user experience, ideal for modern, hybrid work environments.



About Secured Signing



Secured Signing provides comprehensive digital signatures and online notarization platform that simplifies and secures document workflows. With a focus on security, compliance, and user experience, Secured Signing empowers businesses to streamline their operations and achieve greater efficiency.



For more information, visit https://www.securedsigning.com/.



