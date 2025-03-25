News: Northwest Career College Prepares Las Vegas Students for High-Demand Healthcare Careers | CitizenWire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- The U.S. healthcare industry has a current surge in demand for healthcare professionals, driven by an aging population and increased chronic diseases. That's why a well-recognized trade school in Las Vegas, Northwest Career College (NCC), is poised to help meet this demand and is committed to providing hands-on training for students pursuing a range of healthcare careers.



Here are some stats. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 10 percent job growth in healthcare occupations from 2023 to 2033, adding approximately 2.3 million new jobs; medical assistants have an expected job growth of 115 percent from 2023 to 2033; and the BLS projects an eight percent increase in phlebotomy jobs over the next decade.



Students who enroll in NCC's career-focused programs will be ready to step into these roles. Its programs are designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills and combine classroom instruction with practical, real-world training.



Healthcare programs offered include:



* Medical Assistant



* Medical Administrative Assistant



* Dental Assistant



* Dental Administrative Assistant



* Phlebotomy



* Medical Billing and Coding



* Healthcare Administration



* Radiography



* Pharmacy Technician



* Massage Therapy



Once students graduate, they receive comprehensive job placement support ranging from resume assistance and interview training to career mapping and assistance with employee connections. This helps graduates to make an easy transition into a workforce that offers competitive pay and career stability.



Employers are also more apt to hire graduates from vocational and technical schools that have solid reputations. And, NCC is clearly among the top in the region. As a trade and technical school, it won the "Best of Las Vegas" award seven times and was also featured on U.S. News as a recognized community college.



Kimberly Perez, a recent NCC graduate, transitioned from retail to healthcare in less than one year after completing the medical assistant program in Las Vegas.



"Attending NCC was an incredible experience," she says. "I learned so much about teamwork, made amazing friends and gained confidence in speaking and being honest with others. Today, I have a job that I truly love, and many of my co-workers have become my best friends."



So, when students decide to join the NCC family today, they're setting themselves up for career success tomorrow.



Classes begin on April 7, 2025. Get career ready and learn more here: https://www.northwestcareercollege.edu/



RELATED LINKS:

https://www.northwestcareercollege.edu/medical-assistant.html

Learn More: https://www.northwestcareercollege.edu/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.