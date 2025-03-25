News: New in MocPOGO Android for 2025: Now Spoof Pokémon GO on iOS using Bluetooth Technology | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Pokémon GO players looking for a reliable and safe way to change their in-game location can now enjoy the latest advancements from MocPOGO. The MocPOGO 2025 is the ultimate Pokémon GO spoofer for iOS and Android, offering top-tier GPS spoofing with no jailbreak or root required. Packed with cutting-edge features, it ensures a low-risk, ban-free gaming experience.



WHAT IS MOCPOGO



MocPOGO is a GPS location changer for Pokémon GO and other location-based apps, allowing users to spoof location on iPhone and explore freely without traveling. It features a GPS joystick, anti-ban protection, and multi-device support, working on iOS 18 and Android 15 without jailbreak or root.



KEY FEATURES OF MOCPOGO



MocPOGO Android App 3.2.2 Latest Update Highlights:



* Change iOS GPS location with Bluetooth Mode - Use MocPOGO Android App to change GPS locations on iPhone via bluetooth connection, making spoofing easier and more convenient than ever.



* Enjoy Original POGO&MHN Apps on iPhone - Works seamlessly with the official game versions without mods or hacks needed.



EXISTING FEATURES:



* Fly on Pokémon GO - Change locations instantly without physically moving in real life.



* Bluetooth Integration - Securely spoof locations with improved stability using Bluetooth connectivity.



* No Jailbreak or Root Needed - Works smoothly without modifying your phone's system.



* Lower Ban Risk - Advanced detection prevention ensures safer gameplay without account suspensions.



* Realistic GPS Movement - Simulate walking, driving, or cycling at adjustable speeds for a natural experience.



* Cooldown Timer - Prevent bans by following safe movement rules and cooldown periods.



* Supports More Games - Now compatible with Monster Hunter Now and other location-based apps, such as WhatsApp, Tinder, Snapchat and so on.



* GPS Joystick - Navigate freely in-game using an easy-to-control on-screen joystick.



STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD AND USE MOCPOGO ANDROID BLUETOOTH MODE



1. Download & Install - Get this epic Pokemon GO fake GPS location app from the official website and set it up on your Phone.



2. Connect iOS with Android Bluetooth Mode - Enable Bluetooth to pair your iOS device.



3. Select Location & Play Anywhere - Use the map to pick a new location on your Android device, and tap "Go" to teleport.



ABOUT MOCPOGO



If you love playing Pokémon GO but don't want to travel just to catch rare Pokémon, MocPOGO makes it easy. This simple yet powerful tool lets you change your GPS location with just a tap, so you can explore different places in the game without moving an inch.



MocPOGO Location Changer works smoothly on iOS 18 and Android 15, bringing a hassle-free experience without the need for jailbreaking or rooting your device. In addition, this powerful tool can also perfectly solve "Error 12" when used with iWhereGo Genius. It comes with useful features like GPX file import, historical location records, and even Wi-Fi-based and Bluetooth spoofing for a wireless setup.



Learn More:



https://mocpogo.com/



https://mocpogo.com/iphone-location-changer-app/



https://mocpogo.com/android-gps-spoof-app/



https://www.youtube.com/@MocPOGO/videos

