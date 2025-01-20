News: Mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture with Rich Swerbinsky and Rob Chrisman features ACUMA President Peter Benjamin as January 23 guest | CitizenWire

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, this week features Peter J. Benjamin, CMB, president of the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA), an organization dedicated to advancing credit union mortgage lending. With 20 years of mortgage industry experience, Benjamin will offer insightful strategies for helping credit unions expand their mortgage lending operations and better serve their members.



Central to Benjamin's leadership of ACUMA is his commitment to fostering collaboration among members and equipping credit unions with the tools and education needed to grow their mortgage market share. He views ACUMA as a vital resource for empowering credit unions to support the American Dream of homeownership. Benjamin also works to deliver top-tier educational programs and networking opportunities through ACUMA's partnerships with affiliate members and sponsors.



Prior to leading ACUMA, Benjamin served as senior vice president of mortgage lending for Lafayette Federal Credit Union in Rockville, Maryland, where he led a high-performing team that consistently exceeded its production and budget goals. Under his leadership, the credit union reduced cycle times to meet industry benchmarks and significantly improved loan application pull-through rates. Benjamin holds a Certified Mortgage Banker designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association, serves on the advisory counsel for a George Washington University School of Business leadership certificate program and is a Six Sigma Black Belt.



Benjamin's episode will broadcast live on Thursday, January 23, at 3 pm ET. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to register and view an archive of past episodes.



About The Big Picture



Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman-author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective-The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit watchthebigpicture.com to subscribe.

Learn More: https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture

