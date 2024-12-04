News: Secured Signing has experienced a remarkable 30% month-over-month growth in demand for its Remote Online Notarizations Platform | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a leading provider of digital signing and Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions, is excited to unveil a series of powerful enhancements to its platform. These updates solidify its leadership in the digital notarization industry by optimizing workflow efficiency, increasing transparency, and enhancing user control. Notaries and their clients can now enjoy a more seamless, secure, and efficient document signing experience.



In the last several months it has been exceptional for Secured Signing, marked by an impressive over 30% month-on-month growth. This surge highlights the increasing demand for reliable, innovative, and secure digital signing and RON solutions in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.



"2024 has been a transformative year for Secured Signing," said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. "Our exponential growth is a testament to the trust and confidence that the notary community and businesses have in us. The introduction of these new features marks just the beginning of our journey. As we look forward to 2025, our commitment remains steadfast: to drive innovation, enhance productivity, and provide the best possible experience for both independent and in-house notaries and their clients."



KEY FEATURES OF THE 2024 ENHANCEMENTS



Secured Signing's latest updates to the RON platform include:



1 - On-Demand Notary Availability



A game-changing feature allows notaries to appear as available in real-time within the Notary Community, enabling instant client connections via live chat and secure document transfer.



2 - Enhanced Video Meeting Controls



New controls let notaries mute, disable cameras, blur backgrounds, and remove participants, ensuring privacy, compliance, and professionalism during video signing sessions.



3 - Edit the Signing Process Anytime



Notaries can now make changes to documents even after they have been sent for signing, eliminating the need to restart the tagging process and saving valuable time.



4 - Meeting Date Column for In-Progress Documents



Users can conveniently track RON or video signing sessions with a new column displaying scheduled meeting dates and times.



5 - Admin User Audit Trail Report



Generate detailed reports of admin actions within the Enterprise Portal, ensuring transparency and accountability.



6 - Enhanced Admin Permissions for Enterprise Accounts



Enterprise administrators can now view and edit templates created by other users, enabling efficient collaboration, and streamlined template management.



7 - Add Comments to the RON Journal



Notaries can document every stage of the signing process with comments added before, during, or after a signing meeting, enhancing accuracy and record-keeping.



8 - Group Tagging: Simplify Document Preparation with One-Click Precision



Enhance your document preparation process by effortlessly applying multiple Notary eSeals, signer signatures, and form fields all at once with a single click. This powerful feature eliminates repetitive tasks, saving you time and ensuring accuracy when preparing complex documents for signing. Auto tagging of your documents.



9 - Meeting Room Reminders



Notaries can send instant email or SMS reminders directly from the meeting room to signers who have not joined, ensuring timely participation.



10 - Notify Notary Clients in the Lobby



To enhance the efficiency of the notary's time and provide the best service to clients, implement a system where clients waiting in the lobby can notify the notary via SMS or email. This ensures the notary is promptly aware of clients waiting for their services.



11 - Pre-Filled Notary Fields



Notaries can save time by pre-filling forms with their state, county, and commission expiry date.



12 - Auto-Populate Address in Notary Journal



In the "Personally Known Notary Process," the address of repeat signers will be automatically populated, eliminating the need to retype it each time.



13 - Keyboard Shortcuts for Document Design



Save time with keyboard shortcuts for cutting, copying, pasting, and deleting fields during document preparation, increasing efficiency and ease of use.



LOOKING AHEAD TO 2025



While these updates have already made waves in the notary community, Secured Signing promises even more transformative enhancements in 2025. With a commitment to delivering tools that streamline processes and elevate the digital notarization experience, the company is setting a new standard in the industry.



About Secured Signing:



Secured Signing is a global leader in digital signing and remote online notarization solutions, offering innovative, secure, and compliant tools for businesses and notaries. Trusted by professionals worldwide, Secured Signing empowers users to sign and notarize documents with confidence and ease.



For more information about Secured Signing and its new features, visit https://www.securedsigning.com/ or contact:



Media Contact:



Lianca van Oudtshoorn, Marketing Content Manager at Secured Signing - lianca.vo@securedsigning.com



Experience the Future of Notarization Today!



Ready to elevate your notary business? Explore Secured Signing's latest features and see how they can transform your workflow.



Learn More: https://www.securedsigning.com/

