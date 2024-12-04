News: American West Water Advisors and Nash Announce Water Development Plan in NM | CitizenWire

The Governor's Strategic Water Supply will revolutionize water markets in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. /CitizenWire/ -- American West Water Advisors, LLC and process patent inventor, Marvin Nash announced that they have joined together to create "fit for purpose" to reuse brackish, by product, industrial and other waste waters for beneficial use that is both safe and affordable. John D'Antonio Jr., P .E., owner and principal of American West Water Advisors has a dedicated history in solving challenging water administration and infrastructure issues in the State of New Mexico and the western United States.



"New Mexico, as well as many other states, are searching for solutions to safely increase water supply through treatment and reuse," Mr. D'Antonio said.



Marvin Nash is a veteran in both the oil field and the agricultural field. Like most inventions, his patent was brought about by need. The solution is the patent, "Method of Processing Industrial by Product Water for Optimal Beneficial Use."



"Safety of the water is paramount and this patented process will work with any water treatment technology to give western states the water they need," Mr. Nash added.



After a lengthy evaluation process, Mr. D'Antonio has joined Mr. Nash to help implement the "Conservation by Design Beneficial Use Method" (CBD) on projects in New Mexico. The CBD patent/prescriptive process will ensure safety of the public and environment as part of any treatment train process and application of treated water for beneficial use. Safety accountability at the back end of the process using the CBD patent will ensure regulatory compliance if pilot process advances to approved production later. CBD patent is compatible with any treatment technology used to clean the water and will confirm whether the end use of the treated water results in protecting human health and the environment.



"The Governor's Strategic Water Supply will revolutionize water markets in New Mexico by increasing opportunities to augment fresh water supply by using treated brackish and produced water to support economic development and create opportunities for other uses-with safety verification using the CBD prescriptive process," states Mr. D'Antonio.



For additional information on CBD or U.S. Patent #11844316, please contact: Marvin L. Nash at Marvin@MarvinNash.com or John D'Antonio Jr. at John@AmericanWestWater.com



MULTIMEDIA:



PHOTO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/24-1204-s2p-DAntonioJr-and-Grisham-300dpi.jpg



Photo caption: (L-R) John D'Antonio, Jr and NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeff Holder of

Jeff Holder Creative Agency

+1-818-470-0285

Jeff@JeffHolder.net

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.