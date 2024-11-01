Informative Research’s Ajay Trilokeshwaran Named 2024 Tech Trendsetter : National News

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research, a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced today that Ajay Trilokeshwaran, Head of Keystone Platform, has been selected by HousingWire magazine as a 2024 Tech Trendsetter.



Image caption: Ajay Trilokeshwaran of Informative Research.

Trilokeshwaran’s selection underscores his significant contributions to advancing technology within the mortgage industry. His leadership in developing Informative Research’s Keystone Platform has enabled lenders to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and better navigate an evolving market. Trilokeshwaran’s collaborative approach has positioned him as a key figure in shaping industry data sourcing and verification strategies.

“Ajay’s dedication to innovation and teamwork has been instrumental in driving the success of our technology initiatives,” said Informative Research Chief Innovation Officer Scott Horn. “His leadership in developing the Keystone Platform has delivered meaningful results for our clients, driving significant savings and enabling them to adapt to market changes. We’re proud of Ajay’s achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

As part of a collaborative effort across Informative Research’s technology, sales and customer success teams, Trilokeshwaran has overseen the fulfillment of over 400 change requests in 2023 alone. His focus on innovation and adaptability has empowered lenders to significantly reduce data-related expenses, delivering substantial savings for clients amid rising credit costs. His leadership continues to drive the industry forward with scalable, customizable solutions that optimize performance and operational efficiency.”

HousingWire’s Tech Trendsetters award celebrates individuals driving technological innovation in the housing industry. The award highlights leaders transforming the housing and real estate markets by leveraging technology to solve complex challenges. For more information about the Tech Trendsetters award and a complete list of honorees, visit www.housingwire.com.

“The 2024 Tech Trendsetters represent a group of truly innovative leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mortgage and real estate,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These tech trailblazers are not just enhancing efficiency, but transforming the way businesses operate — from streamlining lending processes to improving the customer experience in real estate transactions. Their impact is reshaping both industries, and their forward-thinking solutions are setting new standards for how technology can drive growth and success in today’s evolving market.”

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

NEWS SOURCE: Informative Research



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Informative Research), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/informative-researchs-ajay-trilokeshwaran-named-2024-tech-trendsetter/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: STORY ID: NEO121926 NEONET25C