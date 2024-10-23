Domaine Carneros debuts the Salon des Rêves – Winery launches Art Deco inspired luxury lounge for holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Domaine Carneros, grower producer of ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wine and limited production pinot noirs, announces the unveiling of one of wine country’s swankiest new venues, the Salon des Rêves. Imagined as a speakeasy style lounge where locals and visitors can experience luxury offerings of oysters, caviar, ceviche and tinned fish, in addition to the winery’s wide selection of accompaniments including local charcuterie, smoked salmon, vegan cheese and macarons.



Image caption: Salon des Rêves. Photo credit: Untapped Media.

The Plat des Perles is a centerpiece offering which includes a welcome splash of bubbles and an amuse-bouche of gougère, followed by a tasting of three méthode traditionelle sparkling wines alongside six oysters. Advanced reservations are required, and details are on the website with special pricing available to Château Society members. Additional menu items include ceviche and blue corn chips, Blue Cove Branzino tinned fish, and world-class caviar imported by EcoCert partner Tsar Nicoulai.

As a unique luxury upgrade to the popular domestically raised caviar from Tsar Nicoulai, Domaine Carneros collaborated with Tsar to highlight two imported caviars, Baerii and Osetra, exclusively in the lounge.

The Salon des Rêves is a plush and moody lounge tucked beneath the main foyer of the château. Descending a hidden staircase, visitors will be treated to an inviting Art Deco inspired space cloaked in green and gold. Designed to reflect the inside of a bottle of champagne, the green tones evoke the glass of a champagne bottle and the gold accents, the sparkling wine within. Plush custom carpeting creates a quiet oasis with welcoming and luxurious velvet banquettes and seating, complimented by gold and crystal adorned walls which surround a custom-made marble topped curved bar. Here, one feels whisked away to a Parisian boîte off the Faubourg-St. Honoré.

The Salon des Rêves is a perfect place to book for holiday gatherings and special occasions.

Bookings for the Plat des Perles experience are by appointment and require four days advanced reservations.

Groups larger than 8 people should call 707-257-0101 x 150 or email reservations@domainecarneros.com for availability. Cancellations must be made 4 days prior to reservation.

More details about the lounge offerings are here – https://www.domainecarneros.com/blog/unveiling-salon-des-reves-a-luxurious-new-tasting-lounge-at-domaine-carneros

Please check back regularly for updates on offerings and hours.

ABOUT DOMAINE CARNEROS

Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with one third of the acres planted to chardonnay and two thirds planted to pinot noir.

Domaine Carneros’ château has become a landmark and symbol of the region. The architecture and interior design were inspired by the 18th century Château de la Marquetterie, the historic Taittinger family residence in the Champagne region. Visitors to the chateau enjoy seated tastings of methode traditionelle sparkling wines and small-lot pinot noir in the elegant Jardin d’Hiver or on the broad terrace overlooking the rolling vineyards of Carneros. Domaine Carneros limited production wines are available onsite, via ecommerce, and are distributed nationally by Kobrand Corporation which, founded in 1944, remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States.

The winery places a high value on preserving the environment and has taken on a vast array of environmental efforts. The roof of the pinot noir winery adjacent to the château hosts a solar array that was the largest on any winery in the world when it was installed and continues to be expanded with a state-of-the-art microgrid launched in 2023. The most recent award, one of many from federal, state, and local government; was the California Green Medal for Domaine Carneros’ demonstration of “Smart Business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices.”

Learn more at: https://www.domainecarneros.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

For information, images and interviews please contact Kimberly Noelle Charles at Charles Communications Associates either by email kcharles@charlescomm.com or 415-701-9463.

