Transmonkey Launches AI-Powered Multi-Language Translation Suite

LONDON, U.K., Oct. 23, 2024 — Transmonkey, a cutting-edge AI translation company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive translation suite, designed to break language barriers across various media formats. The suite includes tools for document, video, image, and audio translation, supporting over 130 languages.



Image caption: Transmonkey covers all translation needs with AI.

Transmonkey‘s advanced AI leverages large language models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, along with OpenAI’s Whisper and TTS models, to deliver fast and accurate translations. The suite caters to a wide range of user needs, supporting over 30 file formats including PDF, Word, PNG, Excel, MP4, and PPTX.

“In today’s interconnected world, language should never be a barrier,” said Charlie, founder of Transmonkey. “Our platform empowers users to communicate effortlessly across languages and cultures, whether they’re translating a business presentation, a viral video, or a travel photograph.”

KEY FEATURES OF THE TRANSMONKEY SUITE INCLUDE:

1 – Document Translation: Preserves original layout while handling large files up to 1 million characters. Delivers instant results using state-of-the-art AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude for context-aware, fluent translations.

2 – Image Translation: Maintains visual quality while supporting images up to 10,000 pixels. Offers bulk translation with easy export and lightning-fast processing, ideal for complex visuals like comics or technical drawings.

3 – Video Translation: Utilizes AI-driven translation and dubbing, combining OpenAI Whisper with large language models to produce accurate dubs 10 times faster than traditional methods. Preserves background music and offers realistic AI voice overs in multiple languages.

4 – Comprehensive Solution: Supports over 30 file formats across documents, images, and videos. Provides browser extensions for seamless integration and ensures user privacy by deleting processed data within 24 hours.

“As someone who’s lived and worked across continents, I’ve experienced firsthand the frustration of language barriers,” Charlie shared. “Transmonkey was born from my desire to create a world where ideas flow freely, regardless of the language they’re expressed in. We’re not just translating words; we’re connecting minds and cultures.”

Transmonkey offers free trials and flexible pricing plans to cater to various user needs. For more information about Transmonkey and its services, visit https://www.transmonkey.ai/.

About Transmonkey:

Transmonkey is a leading AI translation product committed to breaking down language barriers through innovative technology. With support for over 130 languages and multiple file formats, Transmonkey provides comprehensive translation solutions for individuals and businesses worldwide.

