News: Club Bounce: Body Positivity Nightclub Celebrates 20-Year Milestone | CitizenWire

LONG BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Club Bounce, widely acclaimed as the number one plus-size nightclub in America, is celebrating a milestone achievement - its 20-year anniversary - with an exclusive event on Sept. 6 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. As a beacon of body positivity and inclusivity for two decades, an iconic promoter, Lisa Marie Garbo, invites people of all sizes and walks of life to spend an amazing evening with a unique vibe.



Lisa is a descendant of the film star, Greta Garbo, and this club is Lisa's brainchild. She had a vision to create a safe and celebratory space for women who want to embrace their true selves. As a trailblazing entrepreneur for big beautiful women (BBW), her mission was clear: to offer a welcoming environment where voluptuous women could feel confident, comfortable, and celebrated - a culture free from judgment, negativity, and body-shaming.



Over the years, the club has received major media attention and it's all due to bringing a societal stigma to the forefront and turning it on its head - the idea that fat is not to be frowned upon, but to be embraced.



Lisa has struggled with weight her whole life and she's turned this struggle into something positive. It's her goal to see that all plus-size people be shown the exact same rights as their size-acceptable counterparts. And the world is taking notice. For example, more and more fashion designers are designing sexy and stylish clothes for curvy women who love to club. They no longer have to hide what they have. They can - and should - flaunt it.



One Club Bounce-goer said, "Club Bounce is such an inspiration to me. They've made it an environment where we can feel comfortable with ourselves and not worry about being a size two or skinny."



That's likely why the club's tagline is, "Where size and style meet."



"Over the years, Lisa has strived to make her voice heard in the curvy-women community and beyond," Satu Vuoremmaa, a key club supporter, says. "You never know what magic is going to happen when you enter through the doors of Club Bounce."



Club Bounce caters to curvy women and the men who like them. It's a place where men can go to meet the woman of their dreams. Over the years, the club has hosted countless theme events that provide a safe environment for people to dance, mingle, and celebrate all body types.



Satu has worked with Lisa since the club's concept was founded and says she met her now-husband there several years ago.



"The Club Bounce scene can be truly life-changing," Satu says.



Lisa was way ahead of the curve - so to speak. She was an influencer before people knew what influencers were; she was ahead of her time. Now, she's so excited to see other wonderful body positivity social media influencers such as "Lizzo"; Tess Holiday; Ashley Graham; and Megan Jayne Crabbe working to keep the momentum going.



Club Bounce is all about empowerment and community. It's for plus-size women and the men who love them. It's a place where all women are made to feel like first-class citizens and where their self-worth shines.



The club's address is: 6285 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA.



For more information, to view videos and a photo gallery, and to read more press about Club Bounce, visit: https://www.clubbounce.net/



Get a visual glimpse into Club Bounce here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CruHth_ggAP/



About Club Bounce



Club Bounce has been featured in numerous media outlets, ABC News, Associated Press, NPR, National Enquirer, NBC, WE, Channel Secret Lives of Women, The Independent UK, Orange County Register, World News, Dr. Phil, Long Beach Press and Whittier Daily News.



Club Bounce isn't just a place, it's a community that embraces women of all sizes. It hosts an event the first Friday of every month so check the website for updates.

Learn More: https://www.clubbounce.net/

