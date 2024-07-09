News: United Filmmakers Announces an Exciting Financing Opportunity for Independent Filmmakers | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- United Filmmakers, LLC, a vertically integrated motion picture and television production and distribution company, is thrilled to announce a potential financing opportunity for independent filmmakers working on feature-length films. This opportunity supports projects with budgets ranging from $1 million to $20 million and is made possible through a strategic partnership with a major financial investment firm. Selected films will receive a U.S. theatrical release distributed by Exodus United Global, a subsidiary of United Filmmakers, in collaboration with our funding and distribution partners.



To be considered for this financing opportunity, filmmakers must secure at least 25% of their project's budget upfront. For instance, if a film has a budget of $1 million, producers will need to have $250,000 in place to qualify. This initiative is open to filmmakers worldwide, covering all genres except pornography, with a preference for English-language films or those with English subtitles.



"We are excited to offer this potential financing opportunity to the independent filmmaking community," said Shuaib Mitchell, President and CEO of United Filmmakers, LLC. "Our goal is to support diverse voices in the film industry and help bring their unique stories to life. We are committed to increasing the independent filmmaker's chances of obtaining full funding to bring their dreams to fruition."



Independent filmmakers who meet the criteria can submit their projects for immediate consideration by contacting United Filmmakers at: info@unitedfilmmakers.net.



About United Filmmakers, LLC:



UNITED FILMMAKERS, LLC, excels in the creation, distribution, and exhibition of African American and African film and television programming across multiple platforms, including theatrical release, broadcast and cable television, and various on-demand services (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD and FAST). Our extensive library includes over 1,000 films and television shows ready for global distribution. We also operate AFRICAN DIASPORA NETWORK TV (ADN-TV), an OTT streaming network featuring a wide range of independent films and TV programming from the United States, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond. ADN-TV reaches 125 million viewers globally and is currently available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, In The Black Network and all Apple and Android phones and devices.



Founded in 2020, UNITED FILMMAKERS, LLC, is led by award-winning independent filmmaker Shuaib Mitchell (President/CEO), award-winning Nollywood filmmaker Koby Maxwell (COO/V.P. of International Distribution), and entertainment attorney Julian Haffner, Esq. (Chief Legal Officer). Adiyb Muhammad serves as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. https://unitedfilmmakers.net/



About Exodus United Global:



Led by Vernon Williams, III (CEO) and Shuaib Mitchell (President), EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL is a full-service motion picture and television distribution company specializing in the financing, distribution, and marketing of independent films and TV shows across various platforms. Our network includes over one hundred (100) broadcast, cable, and streaming partners like NETFLIX, HULU, AMAZON PRIME, TUBI, PEACOCK, BET, TV-ONE and more. https://www.exodusmediagroup.com/



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Shuaib Mitchell: shuaib@unitedfimmakers.net or Vernon Williams, III: vernon@exodusunited.com



Learn More: https://unitedfilmmakers.net/

