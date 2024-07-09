News: Podiatrist Specializing In Charcot Foot Reconstruction Comes to Lake Mary, Casselberry | CitizenWire

CASSELBERRY, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Just in time for summer activities: podiatric surgeon Divyesh Mehta, DPM, is bringing his expertise in Charcot foot reconstruction, a surgical procedure to correct serious complications typically resulting from diabetic-related neuropathy, to Modern Foot & Ankle.



Dr. Mehta is also highly skilled in sports medicine, minimally-invasive procedures, and foot and ankle trauma; however, it's his experience in diabetic limb salvage that's generating buzz in the Orlando area.



"Charcot reconstruction is a specialized surgical procedure aimed at correcting deformities and stabilizing the foot and ankle in patients with Charcot neuroarthropathy, a condition often associated with diabetes and neuropathy," he explained. "Through comprehensive evaluation and advanced surgical techniques, I aim to improve mobility, function, and quality of life for individuals affected by these conditions."



Relocating from Miami, Dr. Mehta decided to join Modern Foot & Ankle, a leading podiatric group with offices in Central Florida, South Florida, and Texas, "because of its reputation for excellence in patient care and commitment to innovation and collaboration." He says that he was "drawn to the opportunity to work alongside skilled professionals who share a passion for providing top-notch healthcare services and making a positive impact in the lives of patients."



Starting Thursday, Dr. Mehta will be able to put those aspirations into practice when he begins seeing patients at the Lake Mary and Casselberry locations. The locations feature the group's signature experience: friendly team members, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and convenient online scheduling and check-in services.



"I am thrilled to practice here because of the exciting developments and innovations taking place within the community," elaborated Dr. Mehta. "These advancements offer tremendous opportunities for growth, collaboration, and the enhancement of patient care. Being part of a dynamic environment that embraces progress inspires me to consistently improve my practice and deliver the highest level of care to our patients."



Modern Foot & Ankle patients will benefit from the newest associate's comprehensive approach to podiatric care.



"Patients should come to our office because we offer expert podiatric care delivered with compassion and personalized attention," said Dr. Mehta. "From routine foot care to advanced surgical interventions, we prioritize patient well-being and strive to exceed expectations in every aspect of their treatment journey."



For appointments and inquiries, visit http://book.mfahealth.com/ or call 1-844-MODERN9.



About Modern Foot & Ankle(r)



Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.(r) Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics throughout Florida and Texas. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule. For more information, visit https://www.modernfootankle.com/.



