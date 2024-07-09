News: The Legacy of Civil Rights Leader Rev. Fred Taylor to be Honored with a March, Tribute and Celebration of Life – Public Invited to Attend | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) National, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, AD King Foundation, Rosa Parks Consortium, and other organizations in the civil rights community will convene for a two-day celebration of the life of Rev. Frederick Douglass Taylor, a revered leader in the civil rights movement and former lieutenant to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks.



Rev. Timothy McDonald III and Rev. Dr. T. DeWitt Smith, Jr. will preside, with remarks from Ambassador Andrew Young. The public is encouraged to attend.



:: THURSDAY, JULY 11, 2024



Lying in Repose:



Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Location: Ebenezer Horizon Sanctuary, 101 Jackson St, Atlanta, GA 30312



March Assembly:



Time: 5:00 PM



Starting Location: SCLC Headquarters, 320 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303



Route: The celebration will commence with a march from SCLC National Headquarters to Ebenezer Horizon Church. Participants will assemble at 5:00 PM at SCLC, proceed to The King Center, pausing in front of Martin and Coretta Scott King's grave site, and then continue to Ebenezer Horizon Sanctuary.



Memorial Service:



Time: 7:00 PM



Location: Ebenezer Horizon Sanctuary, 101 Jackson St, Atlanta, GA 30312



Presiding: Rev. Timothy McDonald III, Senior Pastor of First Iconium Baptist Church and former SCLC staffer



Remarks by: Ambassador Andrew Young



:: FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2024



Public Viewing:



Time: 10:00 AM



Location: West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310



Celebration of Life Service:



Time: 12:00 PM



Location: West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310



Presiding: Rev. Dr. T. DeWitt Smith, Jr.



ABOUT REV. FRED D. TAYLOR:



Rev. Fred D. Taylor was born on October 23, 1942, in Autauga County, Alabama, and spent his early years on a plantation. At age thirteen, he met Dr. Ralph David Abernathy and became actively involved in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Rev. Taylor graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1961, earned his undergraduate degree at Alabama State College, and received his Master of Divinity from the Morehouse School of Religion at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia.



In 1969, he joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and served in various roles over four decades, working closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, Dr. Joseph Lowery, and Rev. James Orange, among others. Even after retiring from the SCLC in 2007, Rev. Taylor remained a vocal advocate during the Black Lives Matter Movement, helped get out the vote (GOTV) in Georgia, and volunteered with Georgia Stand Up and Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda. Rev. Taylor died June 21, 2024 at the age of 81-years-old.



Note: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Rev. Taylor to:



A.D. King Memorial Fund



Memo: Rev. Fred Taylor Memorial Fund



2505 Creel Road, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30349



About Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda:



Learn More: https://www.thepeoplesagenda.org/

