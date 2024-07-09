News: Informative Research Adds Brandon Hall as New EVP of Operations | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, has named Brandon Hall as its new executive vice president (EVP) of operations. Hall brings over 20 years of experience driving operational excellence within the financial services sector and is known for implementing innovative process improvements, fostering cross-functional collaboration and leading through change.



"Brandon's extensive background in process transformation and operational excellence will be a tremendous asset to Informative Research," said Informative Research Chief Operating Officer Patrick Buckner. "His proven track record in enhancing efficiency, quality and service metrics aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline origination costs and enhance the borrower experience."



As EVP of Operations, Hall will lead all operational activities, focusing on driving efficiency, productivity, and exceptional customer service. Reporting to the COO, he will oversee a large production support staff and managers, ensuring seamless execution of operational processes aligned with organizational goals.



"I am thrilled to join Informative Research and contribute to its mission of transforming the mortgage landscape," said Hall. "With its pioneering technology and commitment to reducing costs for lenders while enhancing the borrower experience, I look forward to driving innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves over 3,000 mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com/.



